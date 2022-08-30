Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Kawha Coffee offers franchise program
September 2, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Kawha Coffee plans to launch a long-discussed franchise program this month. What started as a single location in 2006 has since blossomed into 15 shops. It recently opened a location at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg and enjoys over 1,000 wholesale partnerships across Florida. According to a release, Kahwha’s plan is to confine franchise sales to the state throughout the first year before expanding its footprint. Franchisees will receive training at a corporate store and ongoing support for the duration of ownership.
St. Pete awarded for affordable housing efforts
The Florida Housing Coalition (FHC) recently recognized the City of St. Petersburg for its pioneering efforts to address the ongoing housing crisis affecting much of the state. City leaders walked up to the stage twice during the three-day FHC Statewide Affordable Housing Conference to collect awards. The first was for...
Leadership St. Pete applications open
September 3, 2022 - Applications have opened for Leadership St. Pete, a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, which seeks to identify, recruit and develop leaders who represent the diversity of the local community. Through a six-month period, Leadership St. Pete provides a curriculum that enhances community acumen to develop the future leaders who will assume roles throughout the community, including within the City of St. Petersburg staff. Applications are being accepted for the 2023 class and the next information session will be held on Sept. 6 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce. The application deadline is Sept. 27.
‘Great art wins’: Talking with American Stage’s new leader
Although she’s still physically in Colorado, American Stage’s new Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray went on the clock in St. Petersburg last month, working remotely. She’ll move into her downtown office, up the hall from the rehearsal rooms and the theater itself, mid-October. A native of...
St. Pete Deputy Mayor resigns following allegations
St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens is resigning after allegations surfaced claiming she is creating a “culture of bullying.”. Her last day in the role will be Sept. 9. She submitted her resignation letter after St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch notified city staff earlier today (Sept. 2) that he...
St. Pete Deputy Mayor resigns after being placed on administrative leave
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The city of St. Petersburg's Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens has officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave by Mayor Ken Welch. Her resignation will be effective on Sept. 9. This comes after a spokeswoman she supervised resigned on Thursday, citing a "hostile work environment."...
Tampa gang leader who showed off gun on Instagram video gets nearly 4 years: DOJ
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa gang leader has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, the Department of Justice said.
Expressway authority to spend $733M
September 1, 2022 - The Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority plans to spend $733 million on road and trail projects over the next six years, according to its latest work program unveiled this week. THEA is projected to invest $663.6 million in community enhancement and expanded capacity projects and $69.6 million in maintenance and preservation projects. A large portion of the funding will go toward the South Lee Roy Selmon Expressway.
100 Women Who Care helps foster kids celebrate birthdays
St. Petersburg’s 100 Women Who Care chapter held its quarterly event Sept. 1, which means another well-deserving nonprofit walked away with $18,000 to further its mission. The St. Petersburg Women’s Club’s historic waterfront ballroom was once again the site of a night of camaraderie and giving. The fundraising events feature three area nonprofits carefully selected from a group of 20 nominees by a search committee. Attendees must leave $100 at the door to raise a $10,000 grand prize.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Answers Call For “One Act Of Kindness”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Readers of The Free Press may recall a story we published last week titled, “Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis.” Nicole Berlin of Lakeland was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in SITU (DCIS) in
DeSantis election investigation chief told local officials they face 'no fault' for felons voting
Governor's office has ignored questions about the administration's role in verifying voter eligibility.
Little Caesars worker took pictures of customers’ credit cards, tried to send money to Cash App account, police say
A Little Caesars worker is accused of taking pictures of customers' credit cards and attempting to transfer funds from their accounts to his Cash App account, the Largo Police Department said.
Storage unit rental rates soar in Tampa Bay
September 1, 2022 - According to a recent report from Yardi Matrix, self-storage rental rates have soared in Florida as its cities attracted remote workers during the pandemic. Orlando ranked first with a 7% year-over-year increase in rent for a 10’x10’ climate-controlled unit. Tampa and Miami tied Charleston, Charlotte and Seattle for the second-highest rate increase, at 5%. View the full report here.
Friends of Strays and MEOW Now partner to save cats
Nonprofit group Friends of Strays, a no-kill animal shelter in St. Pete, is partnering with MEOW Now to save more free-roaming cats. On Oct. 1, the two nonprofits will join to expand efforts and resources to humanely reduce the reproduction of the homeless/outdoor cats in the community, according to a Friends of Strays announcement this week. MEOW Now will also have a physical space at Friends of Strays’ campus by next year.
VIDEO: Man swipes bicycle from Tampa home
The Tampa Police Department is looking for a suspect in a bicycle theft that was caught on camera.
USF outlines major plans for athletic district
The University of South Florida is investing millions in transforming its athletic district, anchored by a long-awaited on-campus stadium, to boost student-athlete and fan experiences. Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly unveiled new renderings, a facilities master plan and an athletics strategic plan Thursday that outlines additions and enhancements and...
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
The 40th Avenue bridge reopens
September 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg announced the temporary closure of the 40th Avenue NE bridge is now complete, and the roadway has reopened. There's a new traffic pattern that shifts access to the newly constructed northern section of the bridge. Construction will now begin on the southern segment of the bridge, according to the city.
2 Tampa women arrested for burning children with hot pot, police say
The Tampa Police Department said two women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children with a hot pot.
Family of missing Pasco woman wants to fund new search
The case of a missing Tampa Bay area woman has taken a tragic turn.
