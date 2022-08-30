ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens OC Greg Roman discusses progress of OT Ja'Wuan James at left tackle

By Steve Rudden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 2021 Baltimore Ravens were an injury-riddled team that started the year off strong at 8-3, but went through a six-game losing streak en route to an 8-9 final record. During the 2022 offseason, Baltimore prioritized their depth at multiple different positions, and also got back players who missed some or all of last year. One of those players was offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, who tore his achilles during the 2021 offseason as a a member of the Denver Broncos, but found his way onto the Ravens’ roster shortly thereafter.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was asked about his comfort level with James’ progress and potential to start at left tackle. The coach talked about how the veteran has progressed, making real strides in the past three weeks.

“Yes, that’s still up in the air. I love how Ja’Wuan [James] is progressing. From – what – three weeks ago till now, I feel like he’s become pretty ambidextrous, and he’s really made strides. There are a couple little tweaks that he’s got to make, we’ve got to make – he understands that – but that’s coming, and that’s going to come. So, we feel really good about him. He’s a very talented individual, very smart and is a good teammate, so he’s really working hard to get his job done for his buddies.”

While All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley was activated off of the PUP list on Friday, he has yet to practice throughout the course of the week, bringing up major doubts about his Week 1 availability. James seems to be the team’s top option at the position until Stanley returns, and while he’s primarily played right tackle for his entire career, Roman and the rest of the team seems to feel very good about where the veteran is at in his progression.

