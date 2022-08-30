Read full article on original website
5 unique Airbnbs to inspire your next getawayThe Planking TravelerBoone, NC
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensBlowing Rock, NC
Day-Trips from the Trip-Cities: The Blowing Rock in Blowing Rock, North CarolinaJohn M. DabbsBlowing Rock, NC
Enjoy the Blue Ridge Mountains on horseback at Leatherwood MountainsThe Planking TravelerFerguson, NC
WITN
North Wilkesboro Speedway roars back to life with sold-out crowd, Dale Jr., exciting racing
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The years-long effort to bring racing back to the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway paid off big on Wednesday night. Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought innumerable fanfare and excitement to a sold-out speedway, but the spotlight shined brightest on one of Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports drivers. Carson...
Northbound lanes of I-77 shut down near Mooresville after crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Northbound traffic on I-77 near Mooresville is shut down due to a collision, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation reports the interstate highway won't reopen until well into Sunday morning. According to an incident alert from NCDOT, the crash happened about three miles north of...
cbs17
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill
HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show.
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory’s Oktoberfest Main Stage Music Line-Up For 2022
Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest is excited to announce the music line up for 2022!. The Main Stage will be located in the Lowe’s City Park parking lot in downtown Hickory. Friday, October 8 will feature The Jamie Trollinger Band beginning at 7:15 pm. The Jamie Trollinger Band is a blues infused hard driving roots rock powerhouse.
Boone prepares for much-anticipated matchup between App State and UNC
BOONE, N.C. — Kidd Brewer Stadium on the campus of Appalachian State University was quiet Thursday, but the school is expecting one of the biggest crowds ever for the football team’s game at Kid Brewer Stadium against the University of North Carolina on Saturday. The game officially sold...
carolinablitz.com
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
WXII 12
Wife says Wilkes County pastor she was told was dead, is still alive as of Thursday
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor emulated the story of his religion this week when his death certificate was supposedly redacted three days after he was declared dead. "I just wanted to give a quick unexpected update here," Megan Marlow began on a Facebook live, Wednesday evening.
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has died
Salisbury billionaire Julian Robertson has passed away at the age of 90. The generous philanthropist had given away over $1.3 billion since 1996. Let's take a quick look at his story.
focusnewspaper.com
A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him
The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
Veterans win helicopter back after it was taken from VFW post in Alexander County
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A group of veterans in Alexander County has won a court battle over an antique helicopter. The veterans refurbished the Vietnam-era helicopter at their post south of Taylorsville, but they say it was taken from their property one day without their permission. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 3 (Part 2)
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 3 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Davie County 28, North Davidson 21. Ragsdale 20, Oak Grove 21. Chambers 40, Glenn 0. Starmount...
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 29
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 19-25: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 98 Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 16627 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 96.5. The Lost Cajun,...
Taylorsville Times
The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store
The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
I-40 crash closes right lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 195 near Exit 195 for Thomasville Road. The closure began at 3:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:20 p.m. Maps still show a […]
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina
Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
wallstreetwindow.com
How Much Would It Cost To Buy 140 Acres Of Land Next To Pilot Mountain (Surry County Real Estate) – Mike Swanson
Surry County, North Carolina is one of the most tranquil places in the United States. It’s a country side scenic wonder with views of some of the best parks of North Carolina. This real estate listing is for 140 acres of land with a home right near Pilot Mountain and just minutes away from the big city of Winston-Salem. We do a quick tour in this video and take a look at the price too.
Man dies after running off interstate, hitting bridge on I-40 E in Winston-Salem, troopers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, around 3:40 p.m. yesterday a Ford pick-up truck traveling on I-40 east near mile marker 195, which is Old Thomasville Road, went off the roadway to the right and hit a bridge support. It struck […]
