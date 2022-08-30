ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

WCNC

Northbound lanes of I-77 shut down near Mooresville after crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Northbound traffic on I-77 near Mooresville is shut down due to a collision, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation reports the interstate highway won't reopen until well into Sunday morning. According to an incident alert from NCDOT, the crash happened about three miles north of...
MOORESVILLE, NC
cbs17

‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show.
HICKORY, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory’s Oktoberfest Main Stage Music Line-Up For 2022

Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest is excited to announce the music line up for 2022!. The Main Stage will be located in the Lowe’s City Park parking lot in downtown Hickory. Friday, October 8 will feature The Jamie Trollinger Band beginning at 7:15 pm. The Jamie Trollinger Band is a blues infused hard driving roots rock powerhouse.
HICKORY, NC
Sports
carolinablitz.com

Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
BOONE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

A Morganton Jail Can’t Hold Him

The day John Sevier escaped from jail in Morganton, there was no video to document how he did it. Here was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain, a man whose contribution helped turn the tide of the American Revolution, brought to Morganton for trial on a charge of treason. Everyone acknowledges that he arrived in chains. Few agree on how he left town.
MORGANTON, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 3 (Part 2)

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 3 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Davie County 28, North Davidson 21. Ragsdale 20, Oak Grove 21. Chambers 40, Glenn 0. Starmount...
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 29

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Aug. 19-25: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 98 Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 16627 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 96.5. The Lost Cajun,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Times

The Farmers’ Daughter opens Country Store

The Farmers’ Daughter hosted a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening of their NEW Country Store on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at 2180 Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville. Owners Jason and Amy Douglas invited the contractors who made the country store possible, Carolina Farm Credit, and family to the ceremony and served them the first of many fresh-made deli sandwiches.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 crash closes right lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 195 near Exit 195 for Thomasville Road. The closure began at 3:54 p.m. and lasted until 4:20 p.m. Maps still show a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pan for Real Gold at Lucky Strike in Western North Carolina

Have you ever panned for gold? Parts of Western NC are known for gems and gold mining and Lucky Strike in Marion, NC has both. We tried our hand at gold panning, and here’s how it went!. During our wonderful stay at Gold River, a glamping campground in Western...
MARION, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

How Much Would It Cost To Buy 140 Acres Of Land Next To Pilot Mountain (Surry County Real Estate) – Mike Swanson

Surry County, North Carolina is one of the most tranquil places in the United States. It’s a country side scenic wonder with views of some of the best parks of North Carolina. This real estate listing is for 140 acres of land with a home right near Pilot Mountain and just minutes away from the big city of Winston-Salem. We do a quick tour in this video and take a look at the price too.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

