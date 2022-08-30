ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Newburgh Beacon Bridge Finally Returns to Normal This Month

It looks like the Hudson Valley's long construction nightmare is finally coming to an end. It's time for commuters to celebrate because the Newburgh Beacon Bridge is returning to its pre-construction traffic pattern this month. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that westbound traffic will once again be flowing on the north span, opening up the south span to three lanes of traffic.
BEACON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!

Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
BEACON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants

The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O'Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it's just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that's the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eight Hudson Valley fire departments split $1.6 million in FEMA funds

WASHINGTON – Eight fire departments in Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties will share $1.6 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The funding will be used to purchase essential equipment, boost training and provide firefighters the support they need to keep...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Man Dies After Falling Through Gap in NY's Newburgh-Beacon Bridge After Car Broke Down

A man fell to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York's Hudson Valley after he got out of his car that had broken down on the highway, according to police. New York State Police said that Paul Montenero, from Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound along I-84 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when his car became disabled while in traffic on the bridge that spans from Dutchess County to Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers

A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light

The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

