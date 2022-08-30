Read full article on original website
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Newburgh Beacon Bridge Finally Returns to Normal This Month
It looks like the Hudson Valley's long construction nightmare is finally coming to an end. It's time for commuters to celebrate because the Newburgh Beacon Bridge is returning to its pre-construction traffic pattern this month. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that westbound traffic will once again be flowing on the north span, opening up the south span to three lanes of traffic.
Traffic Signal Change at Busy Intersection in Poughkeepsie, NY
Throughout the Hudson Valley, we have many intersections that are governed by street lights. Often, streets that have traditionally been just standard stop signs have been turned into actual traffic signals. We have even seen traffic signals change to traffic circles to keep the traffic flowing more easily. It isn't...
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!
Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged. On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.
Popular Store Closing Last Hudson Valley Location; Nearly 50 Years
A popular retail store that has been the anchor of a mall in the Hudson Valley announced plans to close for good. Sears confirmed plans to close its last remaining Hudson Valley location. Sears in Middletown, Kingston, Poughkeepsie, White Plains Closed. In recent years, Sears has closed down stores in...
HV Restaurants That Are Off The Beaten Path New York
Chances are one of these two scenarios has happened to you recently when you were thinking about going out to eat. One, you are tired of the same old place and want to go somewhere new. Or Two you want to try a place that is off the beaten path maybe it is "off the beaten path.
These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants
The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eight Hudson Valley fire departments split $1.6 million in FEMA funds
WASHINGTON – Eight fire departments in Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties will share $1.6 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The funding will be used to purchase essential equipment, boost training and provide firefighters the support they need to keep...
Motorist falls to death after car breaks down on Hudson River bridge
The victim, Paul Montenero, 29, was driving on the bridge, which spans the Hudson River between Newburgh and Beacon, on Tuesday night when his car became disabled in traffic in the eastbound lanes.
Top Rated Poughkeepsie Restaurant Opens Another HV Location
One of Poughkeepsie's highest-rated restaurants has expanded to the Catskills. At a time when a lot of local restaurants are sadly closing their doors, one venture is thriving and we should be proud of that. Savona's Trattoria & Bar. Savona’s Trattoria & Bar is a popular restaurant here in the...
Officials alert residents to rising water levels in Croton River
Officials issued a warning to the community in Croton-on-Hudson about rising water levels in the Croton River.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
NBC New York
Man Dies After Falling Through Gap in NY's Newburgh-Beacon Bridge After Car Broke Down
A man fell to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York's Hudson Valley after he got out of his car that had broken down on the highway, according to police. New York State Police said that Paul Montenero, from Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound along I-84 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when his car became disabled while in traffic on the bridge that spans from Dutchess County to Orange County.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers
A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light
The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
Your Hudson Valley Labor Day Weekend Forecast
Friday morning started off quite cool and gave some in the Hudson Valley a taste of some early Fall weather. But forecasters say that the warmer weather will return as we enter the long weekend. Could we see a chance for thunderstorms and much-needed rain?. The summer of 2022 has...
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
Boat goes missing for months after Hudson River crash
A boat that went missing after it crashed into a channel marker on the Hudson River was found two months later, by a kayaker.
