Phoenix temporarily closing Camelback, Piestawa trails due to excessive heat advisory

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Related
kjzz.org
Excessive-heat warnings issued for Phoenix this weekend
As monsoon weather takes a break in the Valley, the heat works overtime. Into the Labor Day weekend there will be triple-digit temperatures, hitting 110 degrees by Sunday. Mark O’Malley, with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, says excessive-heat warnings have been issued for Sunday and Monday. “It will...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County injects $3.6 million into emergency HVAC repair program
Maricopa County has dedicated more money to a program designed to provide complimentary air conditioning repairs to homeowners in the Valley. It comes from the county’s share of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The emergency HVAC repair and replacement fund is getting a $3.6 million boost. The...
kjzz.org
Tempe enforces Town Lake trespassing ban amid its homeless outreach
On Thursday, the City of Tempe enforced a trespassing ban on homeless individuals living outside near Tempe Town Lake. The move follows an outreach to provide unsheltered individuals with housing, services and resources. Paul Bentley is the deputy human services director for Tempe. “The City of Tempe’s goal is to...
kjzz.org
3 cases of measles confirmed in Maricopa County
One adult and two children in Maricopa County recently contracted measles, according to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. In all three cases, the individuals were unvaccinated. One was hospitalized, but all three are now recovering. Dr. Nick Staab, medical epidemiologist with Maricopa County Public Health, told KJZZ News...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
Why more Arizona workers are turning to unions
Interest in labor unions has been growing nationally — and in Arizona. During the first nine months of the federal fiscal year, the National Labor Relations Board saw efforts to unionize spike nearly 60%. In Arizona, it increased more than 50%. Why nonprofit employees unionized. Corey Lycopolus had just...
kjzz.org
Risas Dental Labor of Love event offers free dental care on Labor Day
Free dental treatments will be available to Phoenix residents on Labor Day, Monday. Risas Dental and Braces’ “Labor of Love” event offers complementary cleanings, fillings, extractions, and exams at 13 Valley locations. The event will also feature live music from local radio stations. Julia Tostado is with...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney's Office changes policy for plea deals in crimes involving guns
The Maricopa County Attorney’s office is updating its policy on addressing felonies where firearms were used. The policy was changed so that a prison sentence would be required in any plea offer if a firearm was used in the commission of a crime. A press release from the office...
Comments / 0