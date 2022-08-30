Read full article on original website
Related
Port Arthur News
Emotional meeting leads to renaming of Port Arthur buildings for community leaders
Few eyes were dry — both among the audience and city officials — this week when the Port Arthur City Council hosted two public hearings to rename two city buildings after influential residents. The first was a request made by Councilman Cal Jones to rename the Developmental Services...
The battle for Beaumont to become Battleship Texas' new home continues after ship docks in Galveston for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Battleship Texas could be on the move to Beaumont in about a year, but before that can happen there's dominoes that need to fall. The 110-year-old ship made its journey from its longtime berth at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte to Galveston as part of a $35 million project to repair the hull and ultimately restore the ship to its former glory.
beaumontcvb.com
Sweet Treats in Beaumont, Texas
When that sweet tooth is making you crave something delicious and delectable, we know where you can go! In Beaumont, we have bakeries that will satisfy that sweet tooth. Try some of our favorite places around town. Charlee and the Cookie Factory. Charlee and the Cookie Factory is the perfect...
KFDM-TV
New Texas Roadhouse in Beaumont now hiring, estimated opening announced
Port Arthur has one, and soon Beaumont will have a Texas Roadhouse located in front of Parkdale Mall on the Eastex Freeway. The company announced it will have a staff of 225 at the new restaurant currently scheduled to open in late October. Anyone interested in applying can do so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Week 2 contest between PNG, Beaumont United ends with lopsided victory
BEAUMONT – What a difference a week makes. After struggling in the season opener last week, Port Neches-Groves looked like a completely different team in routing Beaumont United 49-0 in non-district football action Friday night at Memorial Stadium. “The first win feels great and it’s awesome to get that...
kjas.com
Mom & Son to raise funds for Sabine River drowning victim families
A Jasper 7-year-old boy and his mom are planning a fundraising effort to gather money for the families of three of the recent drowning victims in the Sabine River. According to Katlin Shawyer, she and Kolby Shawyer will be selling lemonade and baked goods in front of Tractor Supply in Jasper on Sunday and Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. each day.
MySanAntonio
New Texas Roadhouse location to bring 225 jobs to Beaumont
Texas Roadhouse's new Beaumont location is currently hiring all positions, a total of 225 jobs with both part-time and full-time work available. The restaurant is being built at 6165 U.S. 69 and is set to open in late-October, according to a news release from the company. Anyone interested in applying...
Orange Leader
Turnovers prove to be the difference in Vidor-Santa Fe game
VIDOR – A slow start was too much to overcome for the Vidor Pirates Friday night in their battle with the Santa Fe Indians. The Indians cashed in on some big plays in the first half and ended up holding off the Pirates 34-22 at Pirate Stadium. The Indians...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MySanAntonio
5 Under Golf to host inaugural Cajun Fest, Gumbo Cook-off
Whether you like to show off your gumbo cooking skills or just you just like to eat, 5 Under Golf has got you covered. The golf center is hosting its inaugural Cajun Fest & Gumbo Cook-off from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24, sponsored by Doguet's Rice. The cook-off...
KFDM-TV
Construction underway on new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity
BEAUMONT — Here in Beaumont, construction is underway on a new unit that will boost ExxonMobil's crude refining capacity by 65 percent. The expansion adds 250,000 barrels a day to existing capacity. As KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports, this Southeast Texas project will help meet a global demand.
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Sep 1st, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/25/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Sep 1st, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 4 on 08/25/22) Jasper – 40 (Was 48 on 08/25/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 7 on 08/25/22) Buna – 13 (Was 7 on 08/25/22)
MySanAntonio
County constable Joe "QB" Stevenson opening soul food restaurant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Joe “QB” Stevenson has countless childhood memories seeing his mother preparing savory soul food entrees in the kitchen. From smothered chicken and pork chops and pinto beans to cornbread and peach cobbler, there was no shortage of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
East Texas News
Death ruled a homicide
WOODVILLE – An inmate death initially reported as a suicide was ruled, ultimately, to be a homicide. In the August 11 edition of the Booster, it was reported that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Unit died from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. The 42-year-old inmate, identified as...
Port Arthur News
National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Port Arthur, Mid County
Port Arthur and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
Orange Leader
Bridge City Cardinals and Buna Cougars go down to the wire
BRIDGE CITY – It was quite the battle between the Bridge City Cardinals and Buna Cougars Friday night at Larry Ward Stadium. In a tale of two halves, it was the Cardinals that had just enough left to hold on for a 23-20 victory. The Cardinals (1-1) led 23-6...
kjas.com
Troopers say trucker going too fast when he rolled his rig
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Beaumont truck driver was going too fast around a curve and rolled his rig on Thursday afternoon in far northeast Newton County. The crash occurred shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692 just inside the Texas state line near Toledo Bend Dam.
Woman arrested Tuesday after carrying gun onto West Brook High School campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family member of a West Brook High School student was arrested Tuesday after she carried a gun onto the campus. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers arrested Taryn Jnelle Biggers, 20, according to Jefferson County jail records. She is currently being held on bonds totaling $20,000.
19-year-old burn victim flown to Texas hospital after incident in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A 19-year-old burn victim had to be flown to a Texas hospital after an incident in Orange County. It happened in the 4100 block of Carlene Street. The call came in around 2:14 p.m. according to Orange County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joey Jacobs. A teenager is...
Beaumont man indicted after allegedly causing $57K worth of damages to Entergy sub-station in May
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Entergy sub-station in May. On May 14 at about 2:31 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Entergy sub-station located at 10764 Old Sour Lake Road.
Comments / 1