Chronicle
Labor and Industries Stakeholders Give Feedback on Proposed Year-Round Heat Protection Rules
Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries received plenty of feedback during its final presentation of proposed heat rules for outdoor workers. The new, year-around rules would replace permanent rules from 2008 that only apply from May to September. Worker protections would begin at a threshold of 80 degrees — lower than the threshold of 89 degrees set by L&I’s emergency rules.
Avista Seeks State Approval for Rate Increases in Idaho and Washington
SPOKANE - Avista has made annual rate adjustment filings with the utility commissions in Washington and Idaho that, if approved, will result in an increase in electric and natural gas rates in Washington and natural gas rates in Idaho, effective November 1, 2022. Washington Electric Adjustment Filings. Two electric adjustments...
Is It Legal to Dumpster Dive in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Washington State?. I come from a family of petty thieves and one thing my two younger brothers did when they were in their teens was car hopping and dumpster diving. I was sad that my biological mother was once married to a man...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
This special report from The Oregonian/OregonLive examines what happens when one of the world's biggest companies lands in one of Oregon's smallest communities. Internet data centers bring big economic upside, but they come with costs — often amplified by tax breaks. Read the second installment on Tuesday. When one...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf
COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
Idaho Secretary of State Candidates Focus on Elections, Voter Information
BOISE — When two of the three candidates vying in the GOP primary to be Idaho’s next chief state elections officer denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, that drew national attention. But neither won, and November’s contest for Idaho Secretary of State is a lower-key two-way...
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
WDFW Authorizes Lethal Removal of One Wolf from Smackout Wolf Pack Following Repeated Depredation of Livestock
COLVILLE, WA - On Thursday, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the lethal removal of one wolf from the Smackout Wolf Pack Territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to a report...
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
State Announces Idaho Electric Vehicle Charging Program Recipients
LEWISTON - The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have awarded funding for electric vehicle charging stations to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will be used to deploy publicly available electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways...
MyNorthwest.com
State superintendent teases WA universal school meal program
In an exclusive interview on KIRO Newsradio, the ranking member of Washington’s public education system suggested that the state will soon offer a version of a free universal school lunch program. The federal free school meal program through the Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition COVID-19 waivers sunset this past...
Phys.org
Wildlife crossings potentially save millions of dollars annually in Washington state
Crossings over highways intended to preserve biological diversity also appear to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions in Washington state, saving roughly $235,000 to $443,000 every year per structure. A Washington State University economic analysis found there were 1 to 3 fewer collisions involving wildlife per mile, each year in a 10-mile radius...
KXRO.com
WDFW 2022 Hunting Prospects now available
To help hunters have a successful hunting season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual Hunting Prospects, which provide guidance and hunting information for each district. Grays Harbor and Pacific County are part of District 17, and the prospects note that the area is best...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: Is Your State One of the 21 Providing Additional Stimulus Payments?
Stimulus is being distributed in the form of relief checks, tax rebates, and tax refunds. All 50 states went into 2022 with budget surpluses. Of those, 21 states (so far) are sharing some of that surplus with residents. In January of this year, all 50 states had a budget surplus....
Washington State no Longer Seeking Child Support Collection for Kids in Foster Care
Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already facing financial hardships when they...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
‘Trade up 2 Construction’ campaign coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new workforce recruitment campaign is coming to Spokane. Locally and across the state, workforce issues are affecting construction projects. The campaign, called “Trade Up 2 Construction,” will address the challenges construction companies are facing. Washington construction sites, including those in Spokane, are struggling to find enough staffing for their projects. “Everyone I talked to, every contractor...
