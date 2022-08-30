ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Labor and Industries Stakeholders Give Feedback on Proposed Year-Round Heat Protection Rules

Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries received plenty of feedback during its final presentation of proposed heat rules for outdoor workers. The new, year-around rules would replace permanent rules from 2008 that only apply from May to September. Worker protections would begin at a threshold of 80 degrees — lower than the threshold of 89 degrees set by L&I’s emergency rules.
Is It Legal to Dumpster Dive in Washington State?

Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Washington State?. I come from a family of petty thieves and one thing my two younger brothers did when they were in their teens was car hopping and dumpster diving. I was sad that my biological mother was once married to a man...
430k Oregon households will get $69 million in extra food benefits in September

Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will get an extra payment on top of their usual allotment this month, the state of Oregon said Friday. The emergency benefits for the 433,000 Oregon households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments, formerly known as food stamps, will be issued directly onto recipients’ Oregon Trail electronic benefit cards Sept. 13, Sept. 30 or Oct. 4. Recipients do not need to do anything to receive the extra payments, which have been authorized by the federal government throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf

COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
State superintendent teases WA universal school meal program

In an exclusive interview on KIRO Newsradio, the ranking member of Washington’s public education system suggested that the state will soon offer a version of a free universal school lunch program. The federal free school meal program through the Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition COVID-19 waivers sunset this past...
WDFW 2022 Hunting Prospects now available

To help hunters have a successful hunting season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual Hunting Prospects, which provide guidance and hunting information for each district. Grays Harbor and Pacific County are part of District 17, and the prospects note that the area is best...
‘Trade up 2 Construction’ campaign coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new workforce recruitment campaign is coming to Spokane. Locally and across the state, workforce issues are affecting construction projects. The campaign, called “Trade Up 2 Construction,” will address the challenges construction companies are facing. Washington construction sites, including those in Spokane, are struggling to find enough staffing for their projects. “Everyone I talked to, every contractor...
