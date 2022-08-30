An Ohio woman called 911 after being stuck upside down on a gym's inversion table. Christine Faulders went to work out with a friend at 3 a.m. when she got stuck upside down. She called for her friend but he could not hear her. After hanging upside down for six minutes, she called 911 using her smartwatch. Finally, after 12 long minutes, police officers arrived to save Faulders. She says she suffered a minor headache after the incident.

