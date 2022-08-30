Timothée Chalamet has never played it safe on the red carpet, so why would he start now? Come on, we're talking about the guy who went shirtless at the Oscars. Five months after attending the Academy Awards in a custom cropped sequined and lace blazer from Louis Vuitton, Chalamet clearly decided to turn it up a notch for the Venice Film Festival premiere of his upcoming cannibal coming-of-age film, Bones and All. According to Vogue, the actor hit the red carpet on September 2 in a completely custom red halter jumpsuit by designer Haider Ackermann featuring a completely open back.

