Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra-print Encinitas, which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author...
Timothée Chalamet Wore an Open-Back Jumpsuit to the Premiere of His Cannibal Romance Movie
Timothée Chalamet has never played it safe on the red carpet, so why would he start now? Come on, we're talking about the guy who went shirtless at the Oscars. Five months after attending the Academy Awards in a custom cropped sequined and lace blazer from Louis Vuitton, Chalamet clearly decided to turn it up a notch for the Venice Film Festival premiere of his upcoming cannibal coming-of-age film, Bones and All. According to Vogue, the actor hit the red carpet on September 2 in a completely custom red halter jumpsuit by designer Haider Ackermann featuring a completely open back.
Zoë Kravitz Is Here to Remind You to Stock Up on Socks and Loafers for Fall
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After TikTok declared the return of the twee, Tumblr-girl aesthetic earlier this year, street style has been brimming with nostalgia. But Zoë Kravitz, who doesn’t typically follow viral trends, has always dabbled with old-school preppy style in her own way. Her most recent look is both smart and effortlessly cool.
Chloe Fineman Just Wore a Blanket on the VMAs Red Carpet
Chloe Fineman just showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards in a blanket. It's a vibe if I've ever seen one. The Saturday Night Live comedian wore a threeASFOUR silver and chrome padded dress to (sleep?) walk the VMAs 2022 black carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fineman, who is known for her Anna Delvey impression on the late night comedy sketch show, elevated her fit with chrome nails, holographic sandals, and a soft ‘I just rolled out of bed’ glam. Truly, she woke up like this.
Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid Show Off Their Contrasting Sister Style
When it comes to personal style, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid are worlds apart. The youngest sister, Bella, favors a retro aesthetic and loves rare vintage finds. She also supports up-and-coming designers like Kiko Kostadinov, Fidan Novruzova, and Supriya Lele. Gigi, on the other hand, leans more toward a Cali-girl vibe during the day but amps up the glamour at night.
Serena Williams Tearfully Thanked Sister Venus After Final Match of Her Tennis Career
Serena Williams may have just played the final match of her tennis career and you might want to grab some tissues. Following her loss against Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the US Open, the 23-time Grand Slam champion shed “happy tears” while talking about her family in her post-match interview on September 2. "Thank you, Daddy. I know you're watching," she said of her father, Richard Williams, according to People. "Thanks, Mom. Oh, my God."
Zendaya Celebrated Her Birthday With Tom Holland in a Crop Top and Low-Rise Jeans
On September 1, the actor celebrated her 26th birthday with her boyfriend Tom Holland in New York City. The pair were photographed outside the restaurant MAMO wearing semi-coordinated ensembles. While Holland wore a blue plaid flannel with turquoise corduroy pants and Adidas sneakers, Zendaya reaffirmed her status as a master of transitional dressing in a cropped, long-sleeved navy cardigan, low-rise jeans, and stilettos. The Euphoria star's blowout was voluminous as ever and Zendaya topped off the look with simple gold jewelry. You can see the photos here.
Tia Mowry Shared an Inspiring Essay About Her Hair Journey and Embracing Her Grays
Who would have thought Instagram, of all places, could actually help a young woman with her self-image? But that’s exactly what happened to Tia Mowry, who just shared an inspiring personal essay about embracing her hair: first its texture, and now its (ever-so-slightly) fading color. “Growing up, there were...
Dua Lipa Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa wore an unconventional wedding guest look for her famous friends’ nuptials over the weekend: a sheer white dress. The international superstar attended the A-lister wedding of Jacquemus founder Simon Porter Jacquemus and his partner, Marco Maestri, which took place last weekend in Charleval, France. She wore an all-white look consisting of a halter-neck white lingerie set underneath a sheer white floor-length gown with cap sleeves, a thigh-high slit, and beautiful 3-D flower detail.
Naomi Watts’s Choppy Bob Cut Is Perfect for a Fall Refresh
What better way to mark a new season than with a fresh haircut? Naomi Watts got the memo—at least if a photograph posted by her hairstylist, Renato Campora, is anything to go by. The actor is now sporting a jaw-grazing “little” bob, an inch or two shorter than her...
Hailey Bieber’s ‘Cozy’ Attire Includes Underwear With Her Name on It
Hailey Bieber is just like us. Apart from the magazine covers and the whole being-married-to-an-international-pop-star thing. Point is: She, too, likes to lounge around in her personalized underwear sometimes. On Tuesday, August 29, the Rhode Skin founder shared an Instagram carousel to her grid that was a collection of photos...
Lili Reinhart Wore a Sheer Black Lace Gown With a Keyhole Cutout on the VMAs Red Carpet
Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart put fresh spin on the classic black gown. The 25-year-old arrived on the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet wearing a high-neck, long-sleeve lace dress paired with strappy black heels and dangly silver earrings. She styled her shoulder-length lob straight and center-parted, and kept her glam classic, opting for a smoky eye and muted pink lip.
Kim Kardashian Is Channeling Pamela Anderson With This ’90s Makeup Detail
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The wave of reviving ’90s beauty trends is showing no signs of slowing down, and Kim Kardashian, for one, is here for a throwback glam moment. The beauty look her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, created for an appearance Kim made at the This Is About Humanity annual fundraiser in LA on Saturday night had an undeniable ’90s twist.
Blackpink Made Their VMAs Red-Carpet Debut in Matching Shades
Blackpink is one of the world's biggest girl bands, so it's no surprise that they're continuing their world domination on the 2022 VMAs red carpet. On the heels of their comeback, the K-pop group—featuring Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé—made their MTV Video Music Awards debut in matching black ensembles. The girl group, whose members are all known for their distinctive, edgy styles and partnerships with high-fashion brands, chose to coordinate with sophisticated, vampy looks.
TikTok Convinced Me to Curl My Hair With a Soda Can
I mean it when I say I will try any beauty hack that goes viral on TikTok. So you'd better believe that when I saw people using a can (yes, an aluminum beverage can) to curl their hair, I had to try it to see if it worked. To give...
Zendaya Remains Queen of the Blowout at the US Open
A good blowout can feel like opening the door to a room full of money—a sentiment Zendaya would surely agree with. With a blow-dryer, a boar-bristle brush (or the duo combined), and a few spritzes of a heat protectant, your hair can transform into a bouncier, more volumized, and shinier version of itself. And if there’s anyone who should serve as an exemplar of amazing blowouts, it’s 1,000% Zendaya.
Martha Stewart Did a ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Challenge—With Dr. Dre Audio Instead
If you're on the internet at all, you've no doubt seen the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend—in which people on TikTok and occasionally Instagram post throwback photos of their teen selves with Wheatus's iconic “Teenage Dirtbag” audio in the background. Soon the celebrities hopped on the trend, including Martha Stewart, America's favorite felon and life-hack maven.
