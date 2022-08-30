Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KENS 5
TSA's cutest bomb detector retires
ST PAUL, Minnesota — After a ten-year career, Minnesota-St. Paul Airport's (MSP) 'cutest K-9' is calling it quits and he's getting a one of a kind sendoff. Eebbers the dog is a Visla-Lab mix, and is trained to detect bombs on people headed through the airport. Just this past...
KENS 5
Texas to receive updated COVID-19 boosters next week
TEXAS, USA — Doses of updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are expected to begin shipping over the next few days and arriving at Texas health care providers next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said Friday. The DSHS said the CDC has allocated about 900,000 does of...
KENS 5
Excessive Heat in California: Flex Alert issued for Thursday, Sept 1
SAN DIEGO — With searing heat driving up air-conditioner use across California, the manager of the state's power grid has called for another Flex Alert Thursday, urging residents to conserve as much electricity as possible from 4 to 9 p.m. A Flex Alert within those hours was also called...
KENS 5
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
How can a 767% interest rate loan be legal? It is in Texas.
HOUSTON — Even on a good week, 28-year-old Lexi struggled to make ends meet. The college-educated single mother is employed as a computer coding instructor at an after-school learning center. But inflation, soaring grocery prices and unexpected car repair bills recently left her unable to pay the rent. She...
KENS 5
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
TEXAS, USA — A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules Tuesday that would require natural gas companies to properly prepare their equipment for extreme weather. The rules will require oil and...
KENS 5
Texas DFPS on 'brink of collapse' following Gov. Abbott's gender care directive, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent court brief, more than a dozen current and former employees of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services warned that continuing to abide by Gov. Greg Abbott's directive to treat gender-affirming medical care as potential child abuse would push the agency past "the brink of collapse."
KENS 5
Veteran political ad producer reacts to campaign commercials from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke
Vinny Minchillo is a veteran producer of political campaign ads. He joined Jason Whitely to take apart the first two ads from Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.
Comments / 0