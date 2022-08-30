ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Parks Graduates Class of Five New Rangers

Boston, Massachusetts
 4 days ago

The Boston Park Rangers welcomed a new class of seasonal Rangers with a ceremony held at Franklin Park.

In a small private ceremony this week, Chief of Environment and Open Space Mariama White-Hammond, Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods, and Chief Park Ranger Gene Survillo congratulated and presented certificates of completion to 5 Park Rangers who completed the Boston Park Rangers Academy this summer.

Park Rangers completed a comprehensive training program that prepared rangers for their dual mission as both park ambassadors and first responders. These seasonal Park Rangers have worked over the summer throughout our parks, historic burying grounds, recreational areas, and open spaces.

Congratulations!

