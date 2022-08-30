Read full article on original website
Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.
Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical
Two men and two women are fighting for their lives after a quadruple shooting in Minneapolis Friday evening outside a liquor store that has been a hotspot for violent crime. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to 700 West Broadway – home to Merwin Liquors – and arrived to find four people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
fox9.com
Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
740thefan.com
Court hearing describes gruesome scene after stabbing on Apple River
HUDSON, Wis. (KFGO/WCCO) – Another court hearing Friday for a Prior Lake man charged with homicide in a stabbing attack on the Apple River. 52-year old Nickolai Miu is accused of killing 17-year old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater during a July altercation while tubing on the river. Authorities say Miu stabbed five people in all.
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
Witness in Chauvin trial charged with assault of ex-girlfriend outside State Fair
A man who took the witness stand during the Derek Chauvin trial has been charged with choking his ex-girlfriend outside the Minnesota State Fair last week. Donald Wynn Williams, 34, from Minneapolis, has been charged with two counts of domestic assault — by strangulation (a felony) and attempting to inflict bodily harm on another (a misdemeanor) — in an incident that happened on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10, carjacks someone
A shoplifting suspect at a Twin Cities Old Navy store crashed into a parked vehicle, fled police the wrong way on Hwy. 10, and then tried to carjack another vehicle when police stopped him. The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids, with two Retail COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and...
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Man dies after being shot in Minneapolis; woman arrested
A man has died and a woman arrested after an argument ended in gunfire in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Cole Ave SE at 12:10 p.m., when they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.
bulletin-news.com
MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s murder charged with domestic assault
Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial artist who saw George Floyd die and subsequently testified in Derek Chauvin’s murder case, has been charged with domestic abuse after it was claimed that he choked and struck his ex-girlfriend following an altercation at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Williams, 34, of Minneapolis,...
wiproud.com
Woman charged in stabbing death of Wisconsin man
NEW RICHMOND Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Bond is set at half a million dollars cash for a New Richmond woman charged in the death of a man during the weekend. 53-year-old Marian Smith is charged in St. Croix County court with first degree intentional homicide and two counts of obstructing an officer.
Man allegedly held hostage in Brooklyn Park escapes, climbs onto neighbor's roof
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man who was being held hostage in Brooklyn Park escaped early Wednesday morning and ended up on a neighbor's roof.The neighbor reported noises on his roof just before 2 a.m., the city's police department said. Officers responded to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North and found a man on his roof.The man got off the roof and told officers he had been held against his will and assaulted at a nearby home. The man said the people who held him were known acquaintances.Police said the man had been hit in the head with a weapon.Officers found the home in which he was allegedly being held on the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. They managed to get all occupants out of the home, but the suspect had already left.Police said an investigation is underway.
Daquarius Black, 25, charged with kidnapping woman who thought his car was rideshare
RED WING, Minn. -- Prosecutors in Goodhue County have charged 25-year-old Daquairus Black with kidnapping and several other charges.Court documents describe how the woman says she got into his car thinking it was a rideshare early Saturday morning.She told investigators Black wouldn't let her out of the car and kept driving. After she said she needed to use a bathroom, he pulled over at a Casey's gas station in Cannon Falls.There she locked herself in the bathroom asking workers to call police.Black took off leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 124 miles per hour. Faribault Police arrested Black later that day.They found the victim's purse and a gun in his car.
Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting that neighbors say was a domestic dispute
Minneapolis’$2 60th homicide this year may have stemmed from domestic violence according to neighbors. Police were at the scene of the fatal shooting Monday afternoon. It happened in the Como Park neighborhood around 1:00 p.m.
"Something has to be done": Neighbors voice crime concerns after Bde Maka Ska stabbing
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The other man has been taken into custody."It was a horrific scene, it was very terrible," John Williams of Minneapolis said after witnessing the incident.Residents who lived nearby said it was alarming to hear of a stabbing in broad daylight....
Abducted woman saved by strangers at convenience store
Workers at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls may have saved the life of a woman who was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. Store workers offered the woman help when she was able to get away from the abductor.
