Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Police: 4 arrested after shots fired in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were arrested early Saturday morning after a report of gunfire in south Minneapolis.Police say the incident took place at Lagoon and Hennepin avenues around 2 a.m. They found a large crowd at the scene. One woman and three men were arrested on various charges.A woman hurt her hand and was taken to Abbot Northwestern Hospital.The hospital restricted access to its emergency department. In a statement, Allina said it was taking steps to protect its staff and patients.
fox9.com

Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
740thefan.com

Court hearing describes gruesome scene after stabbing on Apple River

HUDSON, Wis. (KFGO/WCCO) – Another court hearing Friday for a Prior Lake man charged with homicide in a stabbing attack on the Apple River. 52-year old Nickolai Miu is accused of killing 17-year old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater during a July altercation while tubing on the river. Authorities say Miu stabbed five people in all.
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
Bring Me The News

Witness in Chauvin trial charged with assault of ex-girlfriend outside State Fair

A man who took the witness stand during the Derek Chauvin trial has been charged with choking his ex-girlfriend outside the Minnesota State Fair last week. Donald Wynn Williams, 34, from Minneapolis, has been charged with two counts of domestic assault — by strangulation (a felony) and attempting to inflict bodily harm on another (a misdemeanor) — in an incident that happened on Saturday, Aug. 27.
CBS Minnesota

Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
wiproud.com

Woman charged in stabbing death of Wisconsin man

NEW RICHMOND Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Bond is set at half a million dollars cash for a New Richmond woman charged in the death of a man during the weekend. 53-year-old Marian Smith is charged in St. Croix County court with first degree intentional homicide and two counts of obstructing an officer.
CBS Minnesota

Man allegedly held hostage in Brooklyn Park escapes, climbs onto neighbor's roof

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man who was being held hostage in Brooklyn Park escaped early Wednesday morning and ended up on a neighbor's roof.The neighbor reported noises on his roof just before 2 a.m., the city's police department said. Officers responded to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North and found a man on his roof.The man got off the roof and told officers he had been held against his will and assaulted at a nearby home. The man said the people who held him were known acquaintances.Police said the man had been hit in the head with a weapon.Officers found the home in which he was allegedly being held on the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. They managed to get all occupants out of the home, but the suspect had already left.Police said an investigation is underway.
CBS Minnesota

Daquarius Black, 25, charged with kidnapping woman who thought his car was rideshare

RED WING, Minn. -- Prosecutors in Goodhue County have charged 25-year-old Daquairus Black with kidnapping and several other charges.Court documents describe how the woman says she got into his car thinking it was a rideshare early Saturday morning.She told investigators Black wouldn't let her out of the car and kept driving. After she said she needed to use a bathroom, he pulled over at a Casey's gas station in Cannon Falls.There she locked herself in the bathroom asking workers to call police.Black took off leading police on a chase reaching a speed of 124 miles per hour. Faribault Police arrested Black later that day.They found the victim's purse and a gun in his car. 
CBS Minnesota

Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
CBS Minnesota

"Something has to be done": Neighbors voice crime concerns after Bde Maka Ska stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The other man has been taken into custody."It was a horrific scene, it was very terrible," John Williams of Minneapolis said after witnessing the incident.Residents who lived nearby said it was alarming to hear of a stabbing in broad daylight....
