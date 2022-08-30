ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Canucks sign J.T. Miller to 7-year, $56 million contract

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks signed forward J.T. Miller to a seven-year, $56 million contract Friday. The 29-year-old Miller was Vancouver’s leading scorer last season with 99 points on 32 goals and 67 assists in 80 games. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
FOX Sports

MLB announces 85-game suspension for pitcher Carlos Martinez

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation...
MLB
FOX Sports

Pirates bring home losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (72-59, third in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-83, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (6-4, 2.94 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.39 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -210, Pirates +175; over/under...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Yankees have slumped as their offense waned. Can they fix it?

ANAHEIM — The New York Yankees are not winning, mostly because they are not hitting. Baseball's best team through three months was one of its worst in August. The reasons are myriad, but after a dozen close losses across the month, club leaders have winnowed the primary culprit down to the offense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
FOX Sports

Braves rookie Spencer Strider sets record with 16 strikeouts

Atlanta Braves rookie Spencer Strider set a franchise record with 16 strikeouts in the team's 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday in just his 17th MLB start. The new single-game franchise record surpassed the mark of 15 K's, which was previously held by Baseball Hall of Famer and eight-time All-Star John Smoltz.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Giants’ new regime enters season having not even started the true rebuild

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It's been a crazy week at the end of a crazy summer, with the Giants juggling injuries and finances as they try to piece together their roster. The new regime didn't exactly inherit a gold mine here. They knew it wouldn't be easy to build a competitive team. So it's no wonder that GM Joe Schoen ducked any questions about expectations during his press conference on Thursday.
NFL
FOX Sports

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari out with torn ACL

Danilo Gallinari, who signed a two-year, $13.2 million contract with the Boston Celtics last month, tore his ACL while playing in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game for the Italian national team. The injury occurred back on Aug. 27 and could cause Gallinari to miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy