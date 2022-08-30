Read full article on original website
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations; 12% Contained
A brush fire that scorched 5,208 acres in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic was 12% contained Thursday, authorities said. The Route Fire began about noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures had been reported damaged as of Wednesday night. A news conference was planned by fire officials at 10 a.m.
5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations
A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Body Found in Alley Near Windsor Hills
A man’s body was found Saturday in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The incident was reported around 10:20 a.m. in an alley in the 3800 block of Crestway Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The...
The Big Bake: Heat Wave Keeps Grip on Southland
A prolonged and prodigious heat wave will continue to bake the Southland Thursday — one day after record-setting temperatures were recorded in some areas and a state-wide Flex Alert was issued to minimize strain on the power grid. More of the same searing conditions are in store through the...
One Dead in Riverside Collision
Authorities Friday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Riverside. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 10:58 p.m. Thursday to Van Buren Boulevard and Mockingbird Canyon, where they found a motorcycle and a pickup had collided, according to the Riverside Fire Authority. Christopher Garcia...
One Killed, One Injured in Crash Under Freeway in Wildomar
A person was killed and another person was seriously injured Saturday during a vehicle crash near the Temecula Valley (15) Freeway in Wildomar, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Grape and Olive streets, the California Highway Patrol reported. One person was pronounced dead...
Person Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Calimesa
One person was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calimesa, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a major injury traffic accident at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Singleton Road and Bryant Street. A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle...
Driver Injured, Arrested in Fatal Crash in Wildomar
The driver responsible for a crash that killed one person in Wildomar Saturday was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Grape and Olive streets near the Temecula Valley (15) Freeway in Wildomar, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Woman In Hemet
An 87-year-old woman was reported missing Friday in Hemet. Maneula Smith was last seen Sunday in the area of East Florida Avenue and North Comell Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Smith is 4 feet...
Woman Killed By Vehicle in Gardena
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday in Gardena, authorities said. The woman was in the 2800 block of Rosecrans Avenue when she was struck at about 12:20 a.m. by a vehicle going westbound on Rosecrans, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department. It...
Man Killed in Mead Valley, Homicide Probe Underway
A man was found dead on a property near Alexander and Firewood Streets in the unincorporated area of Mead Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies from the Perris station responded to reports of gunshots on Friday at around 9:55 a.m. They found a dead man with...
Glendale Power Officials Warn of Possible Rolling Blackouts During Heat Wave
Amid a statewide call for residents to cut back on their electricity use during the heat wave, Glendale Water and Power officials warned Friday the utility may be forced to implement rolling blackouts early next week if customers don’t conserve. The utility issued the warning Friday morning in hopes...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Street on Riverside’s East End
A 55-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street on the east end of Riverside, authorities said Thursday. David Seager of Riverside was struck shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Day Street, near Campus Parkway, along the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.
Man Killed in Truck Crash in Pomona Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in solo-vehicle collision in Pomona. Officers were sent to Garey Avenue and Penfield Street about 2:15 a.m. Thursday and found Victor Hernandez of Pomona unconscious and unresponsive inside a truck, according to the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics pronounced Hernandez dead at...
Boy on Bike Seriously Injured in Coto de Caza Collision
An 8-year-old boy on a bicycle was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a pickup in Coto de Caza. The boy was riding his bicycle west, passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive, about 7:25 a.m. when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 that was eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto north Coto de Caza, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Rafael Reynoso.
Woman Barricaded at Residence in Lancaster
SWAT teams from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have joined a crisis negotiating team at the site of a barricaded suspect with a deadly weapon early Thursday in Lancaster. The special tactical team was called at 1:05 a.m. to the 4500 Block of East Avenue E to assist...
Christopher Columbus’ Name to be Removed From Stretch of I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
