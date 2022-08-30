ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 1

Related
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland woman recounts battle with lung cancer

SIOUX CITY — Luann Graff is beating the odds. The 74-year-old Siouxland woman was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in January 2016 and given just six to 12 months to live. Six and a half years later, Graff is working at Heart & Soul Treasures Flea Market, a business she opened with her son, Brad, in March 2021.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center business buys old hospital site

SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
Sioux City, IA
Health
Sioux City Journal

Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury

HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
HINTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position

Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercyone#Surgeon#Cardio#Ethics Committee#Malpractice#Medical Services#General Health#The Sioux City Journal#Rn
nwestiowa.com

Granville man charged for filming couple

GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of third-degree harassment and false report — 911 call. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from harassing a Granville couple by “sitting outside their house, watching, filming and constantly following them around town,” according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Health Services
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County communication tower site sold

ORANGE CITY—How much is 2 acres of land worth in Sioux County?. The answer, following the opening of sealed bids at the Sioux County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, is nearly $200,000 for one particular piece of property. The county had 10 people submit bids on the property at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
B102.7

Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 8/31/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Claude, a male tan and white husky. He was found loose running around the 5800 block of Sunnybrook Drive. Now he’s looking for a loving home with lots of toys and cuddles! He’s a really sweet boy full of love and will […]
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy