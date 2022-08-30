Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland woman recounts battle with lung cancer
SIOUX CITY — Luann Graff is beating the odds. The 74-year-old Siouxland woman was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in January 2016 and given just six to 12 months to live. Six and a half years later, Graff is working at Heart & Soul Treasures Flea Market, a business she opened with her son, Brad, in March 2021.
Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to rollover on Sunnybrook Drive
Officials confirmed that a car had apparently rolled over during a two-vehicle crash near Target on Saturday.
Siouxland company seeking approval for Outer Drive development
A company has plans for residential and commercial development in Sioux City.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center business buys old hospital site
SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury
HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
Sioux City Journal
Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation
SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Progress made on new MidAmerican Energy facility
Progress is being made on MidAmerican Energy's new facility in the north side of Sioux City.
Building collapse sends 5 people to hospital in Siouxland
Multiple people sustained injuries as a structure collapsed in Larrabee.
nwestiowa.com
Granville man charged for filming couple
GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of third-degree harassment and false report — 911 call. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from harassing a Granville couple by “sitting outside their house, watching, filming and constantly following them around town,” according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City man pleads guilty to possessing stolen firearm
A Sioux City man was convicted on Thursday of possessing a firearm as a felon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County communication tower site sold
ORANGE CITY—How much is 2 acres of land worth in Sioux County?. The answer, following the opening of sealed bids at the Sioux County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, is nearly $200,000 for one particular piece of property. The county had 10 people submit bids on the property at...
Police arrest Sioux City woman allegedly involved in robbery
A second person has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at a gas station in Sioux City while her children were present.
kwit.org
NEWS 9.1.22: Skateboarder Critically Injured, Extreme Drought Continues in Parts of Siouxland, Medicaid Coverage, and More
A teenage skateboarder received life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early this morning in Sioux City. The collision happened around 5 a.m. on Lewis Boulevard near the Glenn and Transit Avenue exit. Investigators say the teen was riding in the middle of the road, and because it was...
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury County's current LEC will be demolished, land sold to City of Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — While the move into Woodbury County's new jail is still a year away, Siouxland News is now learning more about what will happen to the current building afterward. Several people in the planning process for Woodbury County's new Law Enforcement Center (LEC) say it will...
Authorities searching for Sioux City work release escapee
Authorities are requesting people be on the look out for a work release escapee.
Siouxland man convicted for lascivious acts with a child after release from registry
A Siouxland man who was convicted for sexual crimes against a child was sentenced for new sexual crimes against another child.
Stray of the Day 8/31/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Claude, a male tan and white husky. He was found loose running around the 5800 block of Sunnybrook Drive. Now he’s looking for a loving home with lots of toys and cuddles! He’s a really sweet boy full of love and will […]
Comments / 1