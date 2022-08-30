Read full article on original website
friars.com
Field Hockey Hits The Road To Face New Hampshire And Dartmouth Over Labor Day Weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College field hockey team will continue its six-game road stretch to open the 2022 season when they travel to New Hampshire (Sept. 2) and Dartmouth (Sept. 5) over Labor Day Weekend. GAME COVERAGE @ NEW HAMPSHIRE (Sept. 2 / 4:00 pm) Live Stats |...
friars.com
Men’s Soccer Welcomes Siena And Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team is set to host Siena on Sept. 2 and intra-state rival Rhode Island on Sept. 5 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. VS. SIENA:. LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM | DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION. VS. RHODE ISLAND:. LIVE STATS...
friars.com
Field Hockey Edged 3-1 At New Hampshire
DURHAM, N.H. – The Providence College field hockey team fell to New Hampshire, 3-1, in Durham, N.H. on Sept. 2. The Friars dropped to 0-3 on the season, while the Wildcats improved to 3-0. 1ST QUARTER:. • The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie, 0-0. • The Friars...
Pawtucket Times
URI basketball makes final eight for Pawtucket's Isaiah Miranda
Isaiah Miranda has cut his recruiting options down to eight schools with one of his choices hailing from his home state. A Pawtucket native who’s ranked 30th among the Class of 2023 high school basketball prospects (per 247Sports) and No. 37 according to ESPN, Miranda took to his personal social media accounts Friday night to announce a final eight of UCLA, USC, Georgetown, UConn, Louisville, Texas, Oregon, and the University of Rhode Island.
friars.com
Volleyball Falls To UT Arlington In Five Sets
ARLINGTON, Texas – The Providence College volleyball team fell to UT Arlington in five sets on Saturday, September 3 at the UTA Classic in Arlington, Texas. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took the first set, 25-18. - Emma Nelson (West Chester, Pa.) and Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) combined for eight...
friars.com
Providence College Volleyball Defeats North Texas In Five Sets
ARLINGTON, Texas – The Providence College volleyball team defeated North Texas in five sets on Friday, September 2 at the UTA Classic in Arlington, Texas. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took set one, 25-23. - The Friars went on an 11-1 run in the middle of the set to separate...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
friars.com
Women's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College women's basketball Head Coach Jim Crowley announced his program's non-conference schedule today [Sept. 1]. The Friars will host Southern New Hampshire University in an exhibition game on Oct. 25, followed by a regular-season slate featuring 11 games. The Friars officially tip-off the season against...
friars.com
Volleyball Heads To Texas for UTA Classic
PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College volleyball team will travel to Arlington, Texas for the UTA Classic on Sept. 2. The Friars open the tournament on Sept. 2 against Texas A&M Commerce at 12:00 p.m. (ET), and will face North Texas later in the day at 5:00 p.m. (ET). On Sept. 3, Providence will play a single match against University of Texas-Arlington at 12:00 p.m. (ET).
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
nextmosh.com
Vajra announce fall 2022 ‘Descent Tour’
New York-based alternative rockers Vajra have announced plans to embark on select east coast tour dates as part of their ‘Descent Tour.’ The limited engagement kick starts on October 20th in Providence, RI and is set to conclude on Oct. 23rd in Hampton Beach, NH. All shows are listed below.
reportertoday.com
EPHS Hall of Fame to Induct 6 in October
The last East Providence High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was in October of 2018, due to the Covid Pandemic. The EPHS Hall of Fame Committee will induct six new members on October 16, 2022. “It has been a while, but our committee is back on track reviewing EPHS Hall of Fame candidates,” said committee chairman Gregory Dias ‘75. The 2022 ceremony will break slightly from past practice and the induction ceremony will be held at the new East Providence High School in the James T. Kanelos Dining Hall (cafeteria) on October 16, 2022. Previously the ceremonies were held at a restaurant.
friars.com
Providence Friars
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
friars.com
Bob Driscoll Selected As the Recipient Of The John Thompson, Jr. Award
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It was announced today (September 1, 2022) that former Providence College athletics director Bob Driscoll, who retired on June 30 after serving the College for 21 years, has been chosen as the winner of the second annual John Thompson Jr. Award, which recognizes significant efforts within the BIG EAST Conference to fight prejudice and discrimination and advance positive societal change. Today's announcement comes on the eve of what would have been Thompson's 81st birthday.
savebuzzardsbay.org
Master of the Fishermen’s Clambake
Nothing says New England like a clambake, and no event upholds that tradition better than the annual Fishermen’s Clambake in Westport. Just like an orchestra needs a maestro, a successful clambake needs a bakemaster. The maestro of the Fishermen’s Clambake is Jeff LaValley, who has been master of the bake for many years. Looking forward to this year’s Clambake on September 18th at Buzzards Bay Brewing in Westport, we decided to interview our bakemaster for a little history and a lot of insight into what makes the Fishermen’s Clambake so great.
RI public schools to require teaching Asian American history
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Dan Mckee signed a new bill into law Saturday that requires Asian American history and culture be taught in Rhode Island schools. The law applies to all public elementary and secondary schools in the Ocean State and ensures that they provide at least one unit of teaching on Asian American, […]
ecori.org
Shellfish Farming Industry in R.I. has ‘Enormous’ Opportunity for Growth
NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. — The sound of thousands of mussels moving on conveyor belts and clanking through sorting machines almost drowned out Greg Silkes as he tried to explain how the shellfish get from the ocean, through the processing plant, to plates around North America. Silkes is the general...
iheart.com
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
rimonthly.com
37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September
WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
