Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Unique Savannah Museums Worth VisitingRene CizioSavannah, GA
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
Related
idesignarch.com
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
WLTX.com
South Carolina coffee shop named one of America's best-rated by Yelp
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A company known as a one-stop shop for reviews of just about any kind of business or service has compiled a list of America's best-rated coffee shops - and South Carolina has a few contenders. The main list includes 20 shops across the country from...
fb101.com
Major restaurant reno goes from rustic Italian to modern beach bar
Located at 14 Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island, owners of the Leffew Restaurant Group have joined with Charleston-based David Thompson Architects and Tom Lennon Construction for the massive renovation of an existing restaurant space, a former Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Lucky Beach Bar + Kitchen will offer seating for about 250 guests, with welcoming indoor and outdoor dining areas, an exciting bar, space for live music, a dedicated to-go pick up window and bicycle parking connected to the town bike paths.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in South Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
The best coffee shop in South Carolina? These three rank among the nation’s favorites
South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s best places to get coffee, new rankings show. Each of the shops landed on a list of the top 100 coffee shops in the United States. The review website Yelp said it created the rankings after looking at coffee-related businesses and studying “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” over time, according to results published Friday, Sept. 2.
10NEWS
Loose emu captured in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
South Carolina City Named One Of The Best Fall Vacations Spots In America
Pure Wow found the ideal fall destination spots around the country, including this scenic city in South Carolina.
wtoc.com
Hampton Co. community honors MLB star John Dwight Smith
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County community is honoring the man who they say put their community on the map. John Dwight Smith passed away at the age of 58 in July but today, his family and friends wanted to celebrate his life back where it all started.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
WCJL News captures beach proposal at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A sweet moment was captured on camera Friday afternoon by WJCL. "All right, Miss Arlene, you going to marry me? Turn around. The TV’s on you!" said Jimmy Friedel, a tourist visiting from Atlanta. Friedel proposed to his girlfriend Arlene Griese on Coligny...
WJCL
Shore Beach Services expecting large crowds on Hilton Head this Labor Day weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Labor Day Weekend is here, and Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Services is gearing up for a busy few days. They say, weather permitting, there will likely be large crowds on the beach now through Monday. Of course, they say to be aware of...
gsabizwire.com
New South Construction Supply Earns Best Places to Work in South Carolina Recognition
GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, LLC (NSCS), a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States announces it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply is thrilled to earn this award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
South Carolina restaurant a finalist for ‘Best Restroom’ in America award
Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America's Best Bathroom? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach for Labor Day Weekend: Fireworks, farmers markets, where to swim & more
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Labor Day weekend is upon the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!. Most people are celebrating the unofficial end of summer, but the summer weather and season is still going strong. We want you to enjoy your weekend to the fullest, so we've compiled a...
Lowcountry hospice patient gets dream of live music at his bedside
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (HCL) helped a young man’s dream come true in his final days. Josh, a young patient at HCL, used to work in the music industry until he got sick. Prior to his terminal diagnosis, Josh worked alongside music industry giants such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, […]
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
WJCL
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
live5news.com
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic is expected to succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their...
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
Injuries Reported In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department officials stated that they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Friday. The incident is reported to have taken place in the afternoon.
Comments / 0