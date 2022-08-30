ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idesignarch.com

Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings

An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
SAVANNAH, GA
fb101.com

Major restaurant reno goes from rustic Italian to modern beach bar

Located at 14 Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island, owners of the Leffew Restaurant Group have joined with Charleston-based David Thompson Architects and Tom Lennon Construction for the massive renovation of an existing restaurant space, a former Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Lucky Beach Bar + Kitchen will offer seating for about 250 guests, with welcoming indoor and outdoor dining areas, an exciting bar, space for live music, a dedicated to-go pick up window and bicycle parking connected to the town bike paths.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilton Head Island, SC
Sports
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Lifestyle
Hilton Head Island, SC
Food & Drinks
AOL Corp

The best coffee shop in South Carolina? These three rank among the nation’s favorites

South Carolina is home to three of the nation’s best places to get coffee, new rankings show. Each of the shops landed on a list of the top 100 coffee shops in the United States. The review website Yelp said it created the rankings after looking at coffee-related businesses and studying “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews” over time, according to results published Friday, Sept. 2.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
10NEWS

Loose emu captured in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Hampton Co. community honors MLB star John Dwight Smith

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County community is honoring the man who they say put their community on the map. John Dwight Smith passed away at the age of 58 in July but today, his family and friends wanted to celebrate his life back where it all started.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sports Bars#Pizzeria#Good Food#Sports Memorabilia#Food Drink#English#American#Club Seats Grille#Coconutz Sportz Bar#Hhibeachandtennis Com#Chicago Bar Grill
gsabizwire.com

New South Construction Supply Earns Best Places to Work in South Carolina Recognition

GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, LLC (NSCS), a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States announces it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply is thrilled to earn this award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry hospice patient gets dream of live music at his bedside

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (HCL) helped a young man’s dream come true in his final days. Josh, a young patient at HCL, used to work in the music industry until he got sick. Prior to his terminal diagnosis, Josh worked alongside music industry giants such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, […]
MUSIC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
PENDLETON, SC
WJCL

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Video above: Showers and storms possible for the holiday weekend. One person has been taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning Friday morning. Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister tells WJCL 22 News that the patient was on the beach...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy