Texas Dominates Top U.S. Housing Markets: Study

By Dan Weil
 4 days ago

To rank local real estate markets, WalletHub measured housing-market attractiveness and economic strength.

With mortgage rates and home prices still way above pre-pandemic levels, despite moderating in recent months, prospective home buyers are having trouble finding a decent deal.

So how might you go about looking for your piece of the American Dream?

“If you aim for long-term growth, equity and profit with your housing purchase, you’ll need to look beyond tangible factors like square footage and style,” according to a study by personal finance web site WalletHub.

“Those factors certainly drive up property values. From an investor’s standpoint, though, they hold less significance than historical market trends and the economic health of residents.”

To determine the best local real-estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes using 17 indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength.

That includes home value forecasts, share of underweight mortgages, vacancy rates, housing affordability, credit scores and unemployment rates.

Shutterstock

Top Five, Bottom Five

The top five cities are:

1. Frisco, Texas;

2. Allen, Texas;

3. McKinney, Texas:

4. Austin, Texas;

5. Nashville, Tenn.

Texas cities benefit from the booming economy in the state, which is benefiting from the energy industry’s surge and the lack of a state income tax.

The bottom five cities are:

296. Hartford, Conn.;

297. St. Louis;

298. Shreveport, La.;

299. Bridgeport, Conn.;

300. Peoria, Ill.

Experts’ Take

The report includes commentary from several housing experts.

Eva Steiner, professor of real estate, Pennsylvania State University

“My advice is not to rush into any purchase decisions just because there is a risk that prices may rise further,” she said. “The most important factor to consider is the long-term affordability of the purchase.”

Andrea Lee Negroni, adjunct law professor, American University

“Hopefully, the volatility [in the housing market caused by covid] will even out, but covid may continue to affect housing,” she said.

“As supply chains recover …, building activity should resume, making more homes available for purchase and leveling prices.”

Nicholas Stolatis, principal of EPN Real Estate Services

“If one has the financial resources available, this would be a good time to seek out specific deals from current owners who may be struggling with the increased interest rate environment,” he said.

Thomas Nesslein, business school professor, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

He notes several oft-neglected factors that homebuyers should consider. “Owners must pay in addition to the loan payment expenses such as property taxes, maintenance costs, and depreciation,” he said. And they could lose the potential return on their down payment.

Frank Braconi, professor at New York University's Schack Real Estate Institute

“You will probably see home price growth flatten in some of the Northern markets like New York City, Boston, Washington, and Chicago, with prices possibly falling in the sunbelt markets that have shown price volatility in the past, like Phoenix, Dallas, Tampa, and Miami.”

dallasexpress.com

North Texas Scores Top 3 Real-Estate Cities

North Texas has one of the hottest, in-demand real estate markets, with three cities topping the list for best in the country. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney were ranked as the top three best cities to buy a home, according to WalletHub’s “Best Real Estate Markets” survey. The...
Governor Abbott, TVC Announce Over $31 Million In Grants For Veterans

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) today announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Drought is Still There, But it's Shrinking Across Texas; See Before/After

The unusually plentiful rainfall in North Texas over the past couple of weeks has certainly put a dent in the drought. With rain amounts of more than 15 inches, or about half of the normal yearly amount, were reported around parts of Dallas since late August. Elsewhere, rainfall ranged from an inch to six inches on average.
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas Residents

Bank of AmericaPhoto by Taylor Simpson on Unsplash. With the price of buying a house increasing due to inflation pushing interest rates as high as 6%, Bank of America wants to offer a new program for first-time home buyers. In Dallas and a few other select cities, first-time home buyers can buy a home with zero down payment and closing costs. The target audience is people of color, African Americans, and the Hispanic community.
DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
How can a 767% interest rate loan be legal? It is in Texas.

HOUSTON — Even on a good week, 28-year-old Lexi struggled to make ends meet. The college-educated single mother is employed as a computer coding instructor at an after-school learning center. But inflation, soaring grocery prices and unexpected car repair bills recently left her unable to pay the rent. She...
Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
