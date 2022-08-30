ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Not A Ring Of Truth To It: Taylor Swift Runs Around New York With Longtime Beau Joe Alwyn Amid Split Rumors

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsYQa_0hbRTBm600
Source: mega

Taylor Swift was recently spotted in New York City enjoying a night out with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The "Fearless" singer, 32, attended the VMA awards last Sunday, August 28, and though Swift walked the red carpet alone, she caught up with her partner, 31, later in the night. After the televised event, the songwriter was seen holding hands with Alwyn while leaving an after-party in Manhattan.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrBhz_0hbRTBm600
Source: mega

For her night on the town, the songstress wore a blue Moschino romper with star embroidery. Swift accessorized the silk ensemble with a white fuzzy coat and a pair of Alexander McQueen glitter ankle wrap sandals. Meanwhile, Alwyn looked as dapper as ever in a black suit.

The two were seen holding hands while leaving the Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the pair looked dazzling in photos taken by paparazzi, they've managed to keep their relationship relatively private while continuing to have public lives.

Before Swift was seen enjoying her date night, she announced on the MTV stage that she would be releasing her tenth studio album. “I had sort of made up my mind that, if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight,” Swift announced while accepting the top honor award for her 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mc5nB_0hbRTBm600
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

The recording artist has used her relationships as a source of inspiration over the years. Even though fans won't be able to hear her new music until October, there might be a song or two about her current romance.

Swift tweeted after announcing the project on television, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjcbi_0hbRTBm600
Source: mega

Feeling rather generous, the Cats star also shared the album art on social media, which included a two-paragraph description.

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears, We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” Swift wrote. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she continued. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence

Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date With Lena Dunham In NYC

Taylor Swift, 32, and Joe Alwyn, 31, reportedly had a romantic dinner date in New York City last week, and they also stepped out with good friend Lena Dunham. The lovebirds were photographed leaving a building at the Manhattan private members club Casa Cipriani with the 36-year-old actress and appeared content together. Taylor wore a white outfit with a floral design on it and had her long hair down while Joe had on a white button-down top and pants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Look So In Love in 'Meet Cute' Movie First Look

Peacock released a first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco's love story in the upcoming feature film Meet Cute on Tuesday, which is set to premiere on September 21. The film follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) who appear to fall in love at first sight during their first date. A closer look, however, reveals that Sheila has been using a time machine to fall in love over and over again. Cuoco announced they had finished filming last August.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Art#Chelsea Hotel#Vma#Moschino#Mtv
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos

Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

110K+
Followers
3K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy