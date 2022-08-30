Not A Ring Of Truth To It: Taylor Swift Runs Around New York With Longtime Beau Joe Alwyn Amid Split Rumors

Source: mega

Taylor Swift was recently spotted in New York City enjoying a night out with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The "Fearless" singer, 32, attended the VMA awards last Sunday, August 28, and though Swift walked the red carpet alone, she caught up with her partner, 31, later in the night. After the televised event, the songwriter was seen holding hands with Alwyn while leaving an after-party in Manhattan.

For her night on the town, the songstress wore a blue Moschino romper with star embroidery. Swift accessorized the silk ensemble with a white fuzzy coat and a pair of Alexander McQueen glitter ankle wrap sandals. Meanwhile, Alwyn looked as dapper as ever in a black suit.

The two were seen holding hands while leaving the Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel.

Though the pair looked dazzling in photos taken by paparazzi, they've managed to keep their relationship relatively private while continuing to have public lives.

Before Swift was seen enjoying her date night, she announced on the MTV stage that she would be releasing her tenth studio album. “I had sort of made up my mind that, if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21. And I will tell you more at midnight,” Swift announced while accepting the top honor award for her 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well."

The recording artist has used her relationships as a source of inspiration over the years. Even though fans won't be able to hear her new music until October, there might be a song or two about her current romance.

Swift tweeted after announcing the project on television, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

Feeling rather generous, the Cats star also shared the album art on social media, which included a two-paragraph description.

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears, We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” Swift wrote. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she continued. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”