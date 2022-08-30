Why the best defender from the 2021 UGA defense didn’t get drafted

The Georgia Bulldogs are reigning kings of college football. That has almost everything to do with the historically good defense that they fielded in 2021. That unit alone had an NFL-record five players get drafted in the first round, and three more later on in the draft.

For all the deserved fanfare that last year's team received, the best player was not among those drafted. Jalen Carter is returning to Athens for his junior season and Radi Nabulsi joined the Midday Show to discuss.

"The best guy on that defense last year did not get drafted," Nabulsi told the Midday Show. "Which is tough to say considering the fact that they had five guys go in the first round, but Jalen Carter is a difference-maker."

Jalen Carter was listed on the preseason All-America team for a very good reason: he's an absolute beast for the already formidable Georgia defense. He flashed his dominance in College Football Playoff last winter with six tackles, eight quarterback hurries, and a blocked kick in the two wins.

Despite being a rotational player on that vaunted defensive line, Carter was second on the team with 27 quarterback pressures. He additionally had 37 tackles, three sacks, blocked two kicks, and was third on the team with 8.5 tackles for loss.

Aside from the return of Jalen Carter, the Dawgs return All-SEC defenders in outside linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo. This year's team may have lost a lot of experience from that 2021 unit, but it sure isn't lacking in talent.