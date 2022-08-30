ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers release RB McFarland Jr. and CB Layne

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03iY5U_0hbRSguI00

The Steelers are reportedly cutting running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and cornerback Justin Layne.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that McFarland is cut, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the Layne news.

McFarland was competing with Jaylan Warren and Benny Snell Jr. to be the team’s backup behind Najee Harris.

Earlier, the Steelers cut running backs Mateo Durant and Max Borghi.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland, McFarland saw little playing time on the offensive side of the ball in 2021 with just three carries for three yards.

He has a total of 116 yards on 36 carries over two seasons with seven catches for 65 yards over that time, with zero touchdowns over 13 games.

McFarland suffered and MCL injury in Training Camp last year and missed the first six weeks of the season. He appeared in only two games for the Steelers last season.

The 25-year-old Layne was drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft and has spent much of his time working as a special teams player for the Steelers.

In three years with Pittsburgh, Layne appeared in 43 games with 41 total tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

Layne was on the field for just two percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season and participated in 50 percent of the special teams snaps.

Layne was arrested in April 2021 while driving under suspension, speed limit violations and having a firearm in his vehicle near his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Layne’s fourth-degree felony charged was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Ohio Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Is Mike Tomlin At Fault For Draft Misses?

For the last 4 years the Steelers have struggled big time with winning in the trenches. It has been a rather gradual progression of poor offensive linemen play. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert have both been on the record saying they worked together closely on drafting. Tomlin has hand picked a couple of these guys Kendrick Green included.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment

First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
NFL
The Spun

Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion

The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Titans’ Derrick Henry becomes NFL’s highest-paid RB in 2022 after lucrative pay raise

Arguably the NFL’s best running back, Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry will now be paid like it. On Thursday, the Titans reworked Henry’s contract, giving him a nice pay raise that will make him the highest-paid running back in the NFL in terms of his 2022 salary with the season around the corner. Ian Rapoport […] The post Titans’ Derrick Henry becomes NFL’s highest-paid RB in 2022 after lucrative pay raise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Nfl Network#Training Camp
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Harold Landry tore ACL during Wednesday practice

The Titans have suffered a significant blow to their defense before the start of the regular season. Outside linebacker Harold Landry tore his ACL during Wednesday’s practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. A second-round pick in 2018, Landry has become one of Tennessee’s key defensive players over the...
NASHVILLE, TN
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy