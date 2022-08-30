Steelers release RB McFarland Jr. and CB Layne

The Steelers are reportedly cutting running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and cornerback Justin Layne.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that McFarland is cut, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the Layne news.

McFarland was competing with Jaylan Warren and Benny Snell Jr. to be the team’s backup behind Najee Harris.

Earlier, the Steelers cut running backs Mateo Durant and Max Borghi.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Maryland, McFarland saw little playing time on the offensive side of the ball in 2021 with just three carries for three yards.

He has a total of 116 yards on 36 carries over two seasons with seven catches for 65 yards over that time, with zero touchdowns over 13 games.

McFarland suffered and MCL injury in Training Camp last year and missed the first six weeks of the season. He appeared in only two games for the Steelers last season.

The 25-year-old Layne was drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft and has spent much of his time working as a special teams player for the Steelers.

In three years with Pittsburgh, Layne appeared in 43 games with 41 total tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.

Layne was on the field for just two percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season and participated in 50 percent of the special teams snaps.

Layne was arrested in April 2021 while driving under suspension, speed limit violations and having a firearm in his vehicle near his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Layne’s fourth-degree felony charged was reduced to a misdemeanor.