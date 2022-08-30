ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No QB-1 yet, heathier, what new LB brings, OG set-Steelers notes

By Jeff Hathhorn
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Asked if he was ready to name a starting quarterback after Tuesday’s practice, Mike Tomlin said ‘no I’m not’.

He then clarified the competition between Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett may be over, he’s just not telling anyone.

“Who’s to say it’s not settled, I’m just not making any announcements because it’s fruitless for us,” Tomlin said.  “We just got work ahead of us.  It’s not on our agenda to make any announcements to feed the beast.  We don’t care about the beast.”

And when we say he’s not telling anyone, that includes Trubisky.  He said he hasn’t been told anything, nor has he asked Tomlin.  The six-year veteran said he will find out in time and his family and friends know not to ask him.

“It’s not a distraction to us,” Trubisky said.  “This week is to just go out there, whoever goes out there, put in the work and continue to get better.  When it needs to be discussed it will be discussed, but Coach T handles his business when he needs to.  We just go about ours.”

Heathier

Steelers Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin said he expects TJ Watt (knee) and Alex Highsmith (ribs) to play in the opener on September 11.  Highsmith confirmed he practiced today as the team will have one more before taking a four-day weekend.

It was a good injury news day as Tomlin said he is optimistic about getting the majority of those who haven’t practiced or played recently back.  That would include DL Montravious Adams, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, WR Calvin Austin, LB Marcus Allen, S Arthur Maulet .

Tomlin said the Lisfranc injury that Najee Harris informed the media about after the game on Sunday is a ‘non-issue’.  He said he was a full participant in the Detroit game and will be going forward.

Tomlin-new LB

Tomlin confirmed the Steelers trade for Broncos linebacker Malik Reed .  The Steelers trade a sixth-round pick and get Reed and the Broncos seventh-round pick next season.

“He’s an edge guy that provides good quality depth for us there,” Tomlin said.  “He’s played a lot.  He’s played over 700 snaps the last two seasons.  He was kind of the third guy who got elevated and played a lot in Denver because of circumstances-Chubb and others.

“I like his motor.  He appears to be an attention to detail guy.  He plays bigger than his measurables (6’2”, 235 pounds).  He’s got a nice inside long arm.  He’s capable of rushing from both sides.  There is a lot that is attractive to his game.”

“I think it’s important to have a guy, to have some depth,” Austin said.  “Those guys can’t play every snap.  The way they play.  They physicality in which they play with and the effort and energy.  You have to have a third guy and a fourth guy will likely get 10 snaps a game.”

“It’s important to have depth, especially at that position because at the end of games and you need somebody to rush the passer and try to end the game.  Those are the guys to get it done.”

Left guard

Not that there is a lot of drama right now about the position, but Kevin Dotson said after practice when asked if he’s the starter at left guard over Kendrick Green.

“I believe I will be,” Dotson said.  “I think I am.”

“I haven’t been told anything.  I can’t really give you a full answer, but I’m pretty sure.”

Dotson suffered an ankle injury right before the first preseason game, missed some time and made his first preseason start Sunday against the Lions.

“I feel like it was pretty tough, trying to get over injuries and stuff like that.  I feel like I’ve come through it and got past those things and I’m doing the things I need to do to make sure I can go week-by-week.”

Dotson started nine games last season and 13 in his two-year Steelers career which has been impacted by injuries.

