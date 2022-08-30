ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fayetteville woman arrested, charged in connection to insurance fraud

ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Fayetteville woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery after her involvement in a car crash in July of 2021. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, 39-year-old Stacy Hughlett was involved in a collision when she was struck by another vehicle. The woman then filed a claim through Progressive Insurance. The official said, “the documents she submitted were suspected to be falsified.”
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Statues stolen from cemetery in Gainesville

Investigators are narrowing in on a thief they say has been stealing bronze animal statues from a cemetery. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect walking off with a couple of statues, but may have stolen many more to cash in for scrap. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the owners of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Child, grandfather die from injuries in Gainesville fire, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old boy and his 66-year-old grandfather died from injures in a Tuesday night fire in Gainesville, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Brannon Harvey died Thursday night at a hospital in Augusta, two days after the blaze. His grandfather, Joe Boggs, died shortly after arriving at a hospital. An adult and another child received treatment at a hospital for minor injuries and were released.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

Arrest made after overdose death of 23-year-old

A Hall County Man was arrested for murder after the overdose death of a young woman. On August 31, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department arrested Olaffia Hester, age 27, of Gillsville, GA. Hester was arrested for felony murder in connection to the overdose...
CLEVELAND, GA
wrwh.com

Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered

(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

