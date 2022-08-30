Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Man wanted for murder arrested after standoff with police at Henry County hotel
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies in Henry County arrested a wanted murder suspect whom they say barricaded himself into a room at the Home 2 Suites on Mill Road in McDonough. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office 3O-year old Jamil Gray was arrested after a 5-hour stand-off. Gray...
CBS 46
Man shot by police in Forest Park after wielding a strap with metal buckle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County police officer opened fire on a man trying to break into a car who was wielding a nylon tie-down strap with a metal buckle. The incident happened on September 2 around 11 a.m. near Charles W. Grant Parkway and College Street, according to police.
CBS 46
Men arrested in Clayton County for leaving elderly victim in squalor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department arrested two men after responding to an elder abuse call. Tywone Ivey and Lamarkist Barnette are accused of leaving an elderly person in squalor. The police responded to a call at the 3900 block of Village Crossing Lane in Ellenwood and...
Monroe Local News
Update: Man convicted in Walnut Grove murder and burying of the body in Barrow County
Walton County, (Sept. 3, 2022) – Michael Brent Huff, of Barrow County, was convicted on Sept. 1, 2022 in the murder and concealing of the body in the 2018 death of Montez Watson. (Contributed photo of victim Montez Watson) According to a post from the Walton County District Attorney...
nowhabersham.com
Confrontation over stolen truck led to shooting in bank parking lot, police say
The search continues for a man wanted for questioning in the Saturday morning shooting at United Community Bank in Cornelia. Police say Sterling Strength fled the scene after allegedly pulling a gun on Mary Sheriff Welborn in the parking lot of the bank at Highway 441 and Level Grove Road.
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
CBS 46
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
‘Operation Scooby-Doo’ a success as Ga. county rallies to save hundreds of dogs
HEARD COUNTY, Ga — ‘Operation Scooby-Doo’ a success as Ga. county raises money to save hundreds of dogs. Hundreds of dogs in Heard County have been saved after they were found to be living under abusive conditions. The Heard County Sheriff’s Office said Wendy Brewer, the owner...
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
CBS 46
Fayetteville woman arrested, charged in connection to insurance fraud
ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Fayetteville woman has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery after her involvement in a car crash in July of 2021. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, 39-year-old Stacy Hughlett was involved in a collision when she was struck by another vehicle. The woman then filed a claim through Progressive Insurance. The official said, “the documents she submitted were suspected to be falsified.”
Statues stolen from cemetery in Gainesville
Investigators are narrowing in on a thief they say has been stealing bronze animal statues from a cemetery. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect walking off with a couple of statues, but may have stolen many more to cash in for scrap. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with the owners of...
fox5atlanta.com
Child, grandfather die from injuries in Gainesville fire, officials say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old boy and his 66-year-old grandfather died from injures in a Tuesday night fire in Gainesville, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Brannon Harvey died Thursday night at a hospital in Augusta, two days after the blaze. His grandfather, Joe Boggs, died shortly after arriving at a hospital. An adult and another child received treatment at a hospital for minor injuries and were released.
wfxl.com
Arrest made after overdose death of 23-year-old
A Hall County Man was arrested for murder after the overdose death of a young woman. On August 31, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department arrested Olaffia Hester, age 27, of Gillsville, GA. Hester was arrested for felony murder in connection to the overdose...
wrwh.com
Prominent North Georgian, GSP Commander, & State Representative To Be Remembered
(Cleveland) – Former Georgia State Patrol Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered on Sept. 11 in White County. White County resident Benny Bridges died Thursday, at age 82 following an extended illness, and had dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives.
16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Le’Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:. Two counts;...
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
17-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County, sheriff's office says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 17-year-old suspect and charged him with murder. Joe Dylan Fernandez, of Doraville, was taken into custody at his home on Sept. 1 on a grand jury arrest warrant. In addition to felony murder, Fernandez is being charged...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Female bicyclist arrested for shoplifting after riding on sidewalk and in middle of road; woman complains of her unruly children
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 25 – Sept. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute –...
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
