Lincoln Riley knows how to make a good first impression. The coach opened his USC tenure with a dominant 66-14 win over Rice on Saturday at the Coliseum. A year ago, fans chanted to fire coach Clay Helton after a season-opening win against San Jose State. On Saturday, after the new-look Trojans trounced their visitors and when Riley put on a headset for a postgame interview on the field, fans cheered at his image projected on the concourse TVs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO