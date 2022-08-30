Read full article on original website
Bessler credits team effort, proud of team for week one win
CRETE - Doane head coach Chris Bessler started off his fifth season win a W on Saturday night!.
Former Wilber-Clatonia QB to start Week 1 for Doane
CRETE, NE — As the Doane Tigers prepare to kickoff the 2022 football season, the team's starting quarterback has been announced. Former Wilber-Clatonia Wolverine Mike Pulliam will make his 1st career college start this Saturday when Doane faces Concordia. Pulliam, a redshirt junior at Doane, threw for nearly 2,000...
Lincoln Southwest powers through Columbus
Slow and steady wins the race, and that was the case on Thursday night in Columbus, where the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks defeated the Discoverers 29-7. Both offenses were grinding out the clock and moving the ball efficiently in the first half, but it was Lincoln Southwest's Collin Fritton who evaded the defense and sprinted for a 19 yard touchdown on the opening drive.
HIGHLIGHTS: Waverly tops Beatrice 28-21
BEATRICE - The Waverly Vikings improved to 1-1 while Beatrice starts the year 0-2. Both teams flexed their muscle in the run game, especially at the quarterback position, as QB's Shelton Crawford and Waverly backup Nolan Maahs both ran for two touchdowns, each having one of over 50 yards. Waverly...
Columbus business leader selected for prestigious national honor
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An east-central Nebraska business leader has been recognized nationally. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced Friday that Sarah Ehlers, Director of Talent and Workforce Development for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its premier business leadership program.
Lincoln PD announce arrest in connection to homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide in Lincoln. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said during a news conference Thursday that 55-year-old William Wright was arrested in connection with the death of 61-year-old Ronald George. George's body was found near 3rd and P Streets...
Missing inmate convicted in Madison County returns to NDCS
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing on this week is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Officials said Kelcey Schrage reportedly did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community on Sept. 1. Schrage returned to NDCS on his own on Friday.
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds convictions of Sarpy County mom
PAPILLION, Neb. -- The State Supreme Court is upholding the multiple convictions of a Sarpy County mom accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her daughter's friends. 39-year-old Christina Greer had her 11 convictions upheld by the Nebraska High Court on Monday. She was found guilty after an investigation found that...
Two dead after crash near Wymore
WYMORE, Neb. (KOLN) - Gage County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 77 and Sycamore Road, about four miles south of Wymore on Friday at around 6:43 p.m. During the investigation, officials said it was determined that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 31-year-old Cristgen...
Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Man sentenced for second degree murder in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS — A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison after pleading no contest to a second degree murder charge earlier this year. Court records say Aaron Milldyke was sentenced Monday for the murder of James Hicok in May of 2021. Milldyke pled no contest in July 2022. He will serve 109-123 months (or 9-10.25 years) in prison and serve a three-year term of supervised released and probation afterward.
25-year-old man arrested near Lincoln convenience store after robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop near 44th and O Streets Saturday morning. According to LPD, officers were called to the area on an alarm around 8:24 a.m. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted an employee, who said that an unknown...
Fatal Clatonia house fire deemed accidental
BEATRICE – A house fire that took the life of a Clatonia woman has been ruled accidental, by the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office. No other information has been released on the exact cause of the late Monday night fire, at 300 Jefferson Street. 63-year-old Mary Bauer died in...
19-year-old arrested after pursuit near Beatrice
BEATRICE – A pursuit by a Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect near Beatrice, Thursday. At around 3:45 p.m., the deputy clocked a southbound vehicle with his radar on U.S. Highway 77 traveling at 102-miles-per-hour. The vehicle was observed speeding near the Locust Road intersection with the highway, about two miles south of Beatrice.
$19.6K, nine guns reportedly found during traffic stop in Seward
SEWARD, Neb. -- A California man was arrested in Seward after a traffic stop for weapon related charges. Seward County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Demitris Bow and found nine handguns as well as suspected drug money. Authorities said that on Thursday, Aug. 25, around 2:30 p.m. they conducted a...
