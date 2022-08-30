VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Months since the death of a Vermillion County teen, his family is starting a new way to honor him while giving back to the community. Cameron Cheuvront was killed in a crash at the intersection of State Roads 63 and 234 in Cayuga on May 11. He was a North Vermillion student.

VERMILLION COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO