985theriver.com
A Latina will exhibit at The Swope for the first time
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Latina will exhibit photography at the Swope Art Museum for the first time ever. Alexandra McNichols-Torroledo will hold this honor as the exhibit opened at the Swope. The Colombian born photographer and Indiana State University graduate is showcasing her ESX/Coca exhibit at the...
985theriver.com
Scholarship named after Cameron Cheuvront
VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Months since the death of a Vermillion County teen, his family is starting a new way to honor him while giving back to the community. Cameron Cheuvront was killed in a crash at the intersection of State Roads 63 and 234 in Cayuga on May 11. He was a North Vermillion student.
985theriver.com
Support services coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to a collaboration between Indiana University and the Sullivan County Public Library, free and confidential mental health services will soon be offered to the county. According to a press release, The Indiana University School of Social Work and Center for Rural Engagement have...
985theriver.com
Local foodbank starts new campaign as Hunger Action month begins
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As Hunger Action month begins, a local food bank is raising awareness about hunger in the Wabash Valley and it’s also announcing a new partnership to help feed senior citizens. Catholic Charities in Terre Haute will offer free food boxes thanks to a...
985theriver.com
Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat...
985theriver.com
57th annual Little Italy Festival makes its way to Clinton
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The city of Clinton is gearing up for its 57th annual “Little Italy Festival” coming this Labor Day Weekend. The festival will kick off with a parade on Friday, September 2 at 6p.m. with a welcoming to follow. After that, the festival will continue through Monday, September 5.
985theriver.com
ISU Sycamores opens its season with heavy hearts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — September 1 marks the beginning of the Indiana State University Sycamores’ football season, but players are taking the field with heavy hearts. ISU plays against the University of North Alabama at home with a start time of 6 p.m. On August 21, a...
985theriver.com
Goin’ 2 The Endzone, Week 3 scoreboard
Goin’ 2 the Endzone is back! It’s week three in Indiana and week 2 over in the Land Of Lincoln. Below are final scores from across the Wabash Valley. Indian Creek 39 – Owen Valley 41 (OT) North Putnam 20 – South Putnam 52. North Vermillion...
985theriver.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
985theriver.com
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around...
985theriver.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
985theriver.com
Street closures planned in Marshall
MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — Some streets in Marshall, Il will be closed for oil and chipping city streets on September 6th and 7th. During these projects, the streets will be closed anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Workers will coordinate with residents so vehicles are permitted to pass. Motorists...
985theriver.com
Three arrested in connection to a burglary
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Greene County. The arrests happened on September 2nd, at around 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, a search warrant was executed by the GCSD and the Indiana Conservation Officers on a residence...
985theriver.com
Sullivan man arrested for child molestation
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man is behind bars and facing a felony charge of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age. An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police revealed that 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a female under the age of 14.
