Washington State

Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?

Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
You See These 8 Invasive Bugs In Washington, Squish Them Quick

Recently it seems like every day we are being invaded by different bug species in Washington State, but how many are we really facing? Turns out there are a lot more invasive species of insects in Washington State than I knew about. If you see any of these, make sure to kill them and then take a picture to send to the WSDA.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Makes it Illegal to Buy Canned Whipped Cream. Is Washington Next?

Imagine being a kid in middle school or high school. Maybe even elementary school. You're shopping for your parents to grab a few things for a party. Maybe some cake mixes, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, canned whipped cream, ice cream and more. You get up to the checkstand and are confused when the cashier asks to see your ID. What do you do? What did you do? Are they banning too much sugar? No, as it turns out if you're in New York there is a ban on buying that whipped cream unless you're 21 or over.
WASHINGTON, DC
Announcing the launch of the Washington State News Network!

Townsquare Media has unveiled "The Washington State News Network" (WSNN) as of September 1, 2022. The WSNN was created to provide Local, Regional, and State news to radio stations that face challenges in delivering that product to their audience. “We are thrilled to bring quality local, regional and statewide news...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ready? 98 Positions Waiting to Hire You in Eastern, WA Today!

If you enjoy a roof over your head, food in your belly and a phone that works, making money to pay the bills seems to be where it's at! Whether you are totally in love with your job or searching for something new, this weekly list of options gets updated and sent out for your viewing pleasure in hopes you land the job you've been dreaming about!
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima, WA
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

