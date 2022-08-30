Imagine being a kid in middle school or high school. Maybe even elementary school. You're shopping for your parents to grab a few things for a party. Maybe some cake mixes, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, canned whipped cream, ice cream and more. You get up to the checkstand and are confused when the cashier asks to see your ID. What do you do? What did you do? Are they banning too much sugar? No, as it turns out if you're in New York there is a ban on buying that whipped cream unless you're 21 or over.

