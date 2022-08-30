Read full article on original website
Beware A Napkin Stuffed In Your Car Door, Could Spell Danger In Washington State
As a man, I have no idea of what a woman's daily fears are, and recently on Facebook, I saw a long list of what women should do to keep themselves safe. It's actually scary to realize the danger of abduction and harassment of women is still at an all-time high. A woman has to be more cognitive of her surroundings than a man and it's sad.
Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?
Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
You See These 8 Invasive Bugs In Washington, Squish Them Quick
Recently it seems like every day we are being invaded by different bug species in Washington State, but how many are we really facing? Turns out there are a lot more invasive species of insects in Washington State than I knew about. If you see any of these, make sure to kill them and then take a picture to send to the WSDA.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
New York Makes it Illegal to Buy Canned Whipped Cream. Is Washington Next?
Imagine being a kid in middle school or high school. Maybe even elementary school. You're shopping for your parents to grab a few things for a party. Maybe some cake mixes, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, canned whipped cream, ice cream and more. You get up to the checkstand and are confused when the cashier asks to see your ID. What do you do? What did you do? Are they banning too much sugar? No, as it turns out if you're in New York there is a ban on buying that whipped cream unless you're 21 or over.
Going to the Oregon State Fair on Labor Day Weekend? 5 Things to Know
It seems that one of the most popular searches this month amongst Washington state residents is about the Oregon State Fair. We want to know when is the Oregon State Fair, what can we expect if we go, and what other county and state fairs are happening this Labor Day holiday weekend?
Announcing the launch of the Washington State News Network!
Townsquare Media has unveiled "The Washington State News Network" (WSNN) as of September 1, 2022. The WSNN was created to provide Local, Regional, and State news to radio stations that face challenges in delivering that product to their audience. “We are thrilled to bring quality local, regional and statewide news...
Ready? 98 Positions Waiting to Hire You in Eastern, WA Today!
If you enjoy a roof over your head, food in your belly and a phone that works, making money to pay the bills seems to be where it's at! Whether you are totally in love with your job or searching for something new, this weekly list of options gets updated and sent out for your viewing pleasure in hopes you land the job you've been dreaming about!
The Legend of Northern Michigan’s Witch Drowning Pool and Witch Trials on Mackinac Island
A recent TikTok video has gone viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in its first 16 hours on the platform, and it's all about the alleged killing of witches on historic Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan in the 1700s. Haileigh Vee, the host of The Mitten Mysteries Podcast, runs a TikTok...
Haunted Mammoth Cave Church Is a Find for Kentucky Paranormal Enthusiasts
I've always thought large, empty buildings were creepy, especially schools and churches. They're made for LOTS of people and when LOTS of people aren't in them, you can almost HEAR the hollowness. THE EERINESS OF EMPTY STRUCTURES. A few years ago, when I toured my old elementary school--Masonville Elementary--just before...
