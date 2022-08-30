Read full article on original website
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
Vitor Belfort claims ‘really afraid’ Jake Paul dodged him for Anderson Silva, will still lose anyway
Vitor Belfort missed out on the Jake Paul sweepstakes. Instead of facing “The Phenom,” Paul appears to be drawing “The Spider,” Anderson Silva, for his return to the ring in Oct. 2022. Paul was expected to compete sooner, however, his match with Hasim Rahman Jr. for early Aug. 2022 dissolved, leading to Belfort now facing Rahman on Oct. 15, 2022, in Sheffield, England.
What if? Georges St-Pierre breaks down how UFC fights against Edwards, Usman and Khabib would've gone
When Georges St-Pierre retired in 2019, he had last competed 1.5 years prior, defeating Michael Bisping to win the Middleweight title before vacating it. Still, many felt “Rush” had more to give to the sport, perhaps taking part in big-money fights to add to his legacy. Fast forward...
2022 UFC Main Event bets between Joben and Pakebrah
For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. Joben: Hill (win) Pakebrah: Santos (Joben 1-0) Pakebrah: Vera (win) Joben: Cruz (1-1) Joben: Usman Pakebrah: Edwards (win) (Pakebrah 2-1) Joben: Gane...
UFC Paris highlights: Benoit Saint-Denis batters Gabriel Miranda, wows Paris crowd
Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight preview | UFC Paris
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight hitters Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa will clash TODAY (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Gane rose to the rank of interim champion with tremendous quickness, capturing that title just three years into his professional career. Though he failed to unify opposite Francis Ngannou, “Bon Gamin” still managed to prove himself one of the most talented men in the division’s history, and his future still appears quite bright. At 29 years of age, Tuivasa seems primed for a long run atop the division himself. The Australian brawler cannot match the physical gifts or technical talents of his opponent, but “Bam Bam” is a proven slugger with major confidence in his knockout power. He’s on a major win streak for a reason, and he’s earned this step up in competition.
Face Off! Ruiz Jr. Stares Down Ortiz In LA!
Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
UFC Paris bonuses: Ciryl Gane’s wild main event brawl with Tai Tuivasa earns both men additional $50k bonus
Ciryl Gane squared off with Tai Tuivasa last night (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena inside Paris, France. In a stellar performance, Gane stopped his opponent in the third round to conclude a very fun fight. All in all, this was a...
UFC Paris preview: ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will finally makes its mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in Gay Paree thanks largely in part to minister of sport, Roxana Maracineanu, who paved the way for UFC Paris this Sat. (Sept. 3, 2022) at Accor Arena in — you guessed it — Paris, France. Headlining the ESPN+ fight card will be the heavyweight showdown between hometown hero Ciryl Gane and power-punching interloper Tai Tuivasa. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to shut down perennial contender and “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori.
UFC Paris - New Blood: Calling in the cavalry
With withdrawals and injuries rising to catastrophic levels, it’s good that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has a multinational assortment of newcomers from which to choose. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where UFC’s lack of health benefits becomes increasingly suspect, we look at a Dutchman, a Frenchman, a German, a Pole, a Brazilian, a Mexican and an Argentinean.
UFC Paris free fight: Ciryl Gane smashes Junior dos Santos, earns first knockout inside the Octagon | Video
Ciryl Gane has been known to have some pretty heavy hands to compliment his well-rounded mixed martial arts (MMA) attack, making him one of the most dangerous big men in the sport. But it took “Bon Gamin” a bit before he earned his first victory via strikes inside the Octagon.
206-pound Paddy Pimblett admits to ‘genuine eating disorder,’ blames UFC weight cuts
Fast-rising UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett recently improved to 3-0 inside the Octagon with all three wins coming by way of knockout or submission. But it seems the combat sports community is more interested in what “The Baddy” is doing between fights to justify his excessive weight gain.
Conor McGregor tweets, deletes ugly Twitter attack on Hasbulla, bold UFC champ intercedes
Pint-sized internet sensation “Hasbulla” is a longtime friend of top UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, as well as former 155-pound titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. That’s probably why Hasbulla pokes fun at Conor McGregor, who spent the last several years feuding with the Dagestani crew. Hazzy even named his...
UFC Paris highlights: Roman Kopylov crushes Alessio di Chirico in the third round
Roman Kopylov and Alessio di Chirico faced off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Scoring the first victory of his UFC career, Kopylov rallied late in the fight to stop di Chirico via knockout. LIVE! Stream UFC...
UFC champion Leon Edwards no-shows UFC Paris, hangs out at WWE Clash at the Castle instead
UFC Paris exceeded expectations earlier tonight (Sat. Sept. 3, 2022) when all the French talent was victorious, and the general quality of the fights was quite high. In addition, the crowd was going absolutely wild for the first-ever UFC event on French soil, which made the stakes feel even higher.
St-Pierre: ‘Amazing’ Leon Edwards may have left permanent ‘scar’ on Kamaru Usman
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was on top of the world, or “Superman” as this former foe once called him, until the day the French-Canadian phenom got knocked silly by massive underdog Matt Serra in the UFC 69: “Shootout” pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
Coach: Francis Ngannou return ideal for early 2023 against Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou may not be ready to come back around the time that’s been speculated. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight titleholder was last seen successfully defending his crown in a Jan. 2022 showdown versus Ciryl Gane. Earning a unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou suffered further damage to an already injured knee, resulting in him undergoing surgery soon after.
Video: Watch UFC Paris post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Paris is close to wrapping up tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night that featured a...
UFC Paris live stream results, Gane vs. Tuivasa play-by-play updates
UFC Paris live stream results and play-by-play updates: Heavyweight hurters Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa are leading the charge for the promotion’s debut in Paris, France, by way of Accor Arena on ESPN+ today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022), a 12-fight MMA card that also features the middleweight co-main event between former champion Robert Whittaker and ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori. Stateside fans will be tuning in early today as the UFC Paris “Prelims” get underway at noon ET, followed by main card action at 3 p.m. ET. Lightweight veterans Nasrat Haqparast and John Makdessi will look to leave a lasting impression for the live spectators in Gay Paree, not long after featherweight bruisers Jarno Errens and William Gomis — a late (and local) addition to the UFC Paris fight card — step foot inside the Octagon for the first time in their respective combat sports careers.
Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori full fight preview | UFC Paris
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori will duel this weekend (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. These two athletes enter this co-main event slot in rather similar positions. Both have more than proven themselves as current members of...
