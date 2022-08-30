Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight hitters Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa will clash TODAY (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Gane rose to the rank of interim champion with tremendous quickness, capturing that title just three years into his professional career. Though he failed to unify opposite Francis Ngannou, “Bon Gamin” still managed to prove himself one of the most talented men in the division’s history, and his future still appears quite bright. At 29 years of age, Tuivasa seems primed for a long run atop the division himself. The Australian brawler cannot match the physical gifts or technical talents of his opponent, but “Bam Bam” is a proven slugger with major confidence in his knockout power. He’s on a major win streak for a reason, and he’s earned this step up in competition.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO