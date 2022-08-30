ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort claims ‘really afraid’ Jake Paul dodged him for Anderson Silva, will still lose anyway

Vitor Belfort missed out on the Jake Paul sweepstakes. Instead of facing “The Phenom,” Paul appears to be drawing “The Spider,” Anderson Silva, for his return to the ring in Oct. 2022. Paul was expected to compete sooner, however, his match with Hasim Rahman Jr. for early Aug. 2022 dissolved, leading to Belfort now facing Rahman on Oct. 15, 2022, in Sheffield, England.
MMAmania.com

2022 UFC Main Event bets between Joben and Pakebrah

For the remainder of 2022, these two Maniacs have an ongoing bet on the main event of every UFC card. Loser picks next event. $30 (USD) per event. Joben: Hill (win) Pakebrah: Santos (Joben 1-0) Pakebrah: Vera (win) Joben: Cruz (1-1) Joben: Usman Pakebrah: Edwards (win) (Pakebrah 2-1) Joben: Gane...
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris highlights: Benoit Saint-Denis batters Gabriel Miranda, wows Paris crowd

Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda squared off earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. In a dominant showing, Frenchman Saint-Denis absolutely dominated his opponent en route to the second-round stoppage. LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+. PIVOTAL HEAVYWEIGHT...
MMAmania.com

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight preview | UFC Paris

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight hitters Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa will clash TODAY (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. Gane rose to the rank of interim champion with tremendous quickness, capturing that title just three years into his professional career. Though he failed to unify opposite Francis Ngannou, “Bon Gamin” still managed to prove himself one of the most talented men in the division’s history, and his future still appears quite bright. At 29 years of age, Tuivasa seems primed for a long run atop the division himself. The Australian brawler cannot match the physical gifts or technical talents of his opponent, but “Bam Bam” is a proven slugger with major confidence in his knockout power. He’s on a major win streak for a reason, and he’s earned this step up in competition.
MMAmania.com

Face Off! Ruiz Jr. Stares Down Ortiz In LA!

Former unified Heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr. and former WBA interim champ Luis Ortiz came face-to-face at the conclusion of the weigh-ins earlier this evening, the final meeting before their twelve-round WBC world title eliminator main event live on FITE from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The complete weigh-in video is featured above, in which Ruiz Jr. clocked in at 268.8 pounds, whereas Ortiz weighed 245.3 pounds.
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris preview: ‘Gane vs. Tuivasa’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will finally makes its mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in Gay Paree thanks largely in part to minister of sport, Roxana Maracineanu, who paved the way for UFC Paris this Sat. (Sept. 3, 2022) at Accor Arena in — you guessed it — Paris, France. Headlining the ESPN+ fight card will be the heavyweight showdown between hometown hero Ciryl Gane and power-punching interloper Tai Tuivasa. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to shut down perennial contender and “Italian Dream” Marvin Vettori.
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris - New Blood: Calling in the cavalry

With withdrawals and injuries rising to catastrophic levels, it’s good that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has a multinational assortment of newcomers from which to choose. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where UFC’s lack of health benefits becomes increasingly suspect, we look at a Dutchman, a Frenchman, a German, a Pole, a Brazilian, a Mexican and an Argentinean.
MMAmania.com

Coach: Francis Ngannou return ideal for early 2023 against Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou may not be ready to come back around the time that’s been speculated. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight titleholder was last seen successfully defending his crown in a Jan. 2022 showdown versus Ciryl Gane. Earning a unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou suffered further damage to an already injured knee, resulting in him undergoing surgery soon after.
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch UFC Paris post-fight press conference live stream

UFC Paris is close to wrapping up tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Accor Arena in Paris, France, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night that featured a...
MMAmania.com

UFC Paris live stream results, Gane vs. Tuivasa play-by-play updates

UFC Paris live stream results and play-by-play updates: Heavyweight hurters Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa are leading the charge for the promotion’s debut in Paris, France, by way of Accor Arena on ESPN+ today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022), a 12-fight MMA card that also features the middleweight co-main event between former champion Robert Whittaker and ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori. Stateside fans will be tuning in early today as the UFC Paris “Prelims” get underway at noon ET, followed by main card action at 3 p.m. ET. Lightweight veterans Nasrat Haqparast and John Makdessi will look to leave a lasting impression for the live spectators in Gay Paree, not long after featherweight bruisers Jarno Errens and William Gomis — a late (and local) addition to the UFC Paris fight card — step foot inside the Octagon for the first time in their respective combat sports careers.
MMAmania.com

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori full fight preview | UFC Paris

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori will duel this weekend (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) at UFC Paris inside Accor Arena in Paris, France. These two athletes enter this co-main event slot in rather similar positions. Both have more than proven themselves as current members of...
