From the Sept. 5, 1912 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Governor’s day at Oak Bluffs, a whiff of icebergs blowing across the Island and summer flannels discarded for overcoats. Such was the cool reception to Governor Foss at the Vineyard Friday. This year the day had been postposed two weeks in expectation of President Taft’s visit, and the crowd had dwindled. But all who were there, and they were thousands, turned out.

