Nancy Kohlberg, Quiet and Generous Force for Sustainable Living, Dies at 92
Nancy Kohlberg died peacefully on August 25 at her home in Edgartown, surrounded by family. She was 92 and had been a modest but powerful force in a variety of causes from sustainable agriculture to environmental protection on Martha’s Vineyard. With her late husband Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Mrs. Kohlberg...
The Governor
From the Sept. 5, 1912 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Governor’s day at Oak Bluffs, a whiff of icebergs blowing across the Island and summer flannels discarded for overcoats. Such was the cool reception to Governor Foss at the Vineyard Friday. This year the day had been postposed two weeks in expectation of President Taft’s visit, and the crowd had dwindled. But all who were there, and they were thousands, turned out.
Back to Reality
The display of pulleys and levers was stripped bare. The ground was muddy. The fair was over. My feeling at the West Tisbury Farmer's Market last weekend was like that of waking up after a long dream. There were no more beets of unusual size, no more floppy-hatted cows. It was time to get back to the basics, the summer staples, the workhorse veggies.
Aquinnah Baby Delivered Ahead of Ambulance with Dispatch Assistance
Aquinnah’s newest resident was delivered at 11:48 p.m. on Sept. 1 as his parents Kyle Colter and Sophia Welch were on the phone with emergency dispatch. The mother and child were soon after brought to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, where Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison said they were resting and doing well. Ms. Welch is Mr. Madison’s assistant in town hall.
Crowded State Primary Races Are Underway
Several high-profile races for statewide office and a battle between two law enforcement veterans for Dukes County sheriff has spurred activity ahead of the Sept. 6 primary election, with lawn signs emerging like spring daffodils across the Island. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day....
