PIL football 2022: Projected all-league teams, players of the year

By Mike Wilson
 4 days ago

Predicted all-league selections and top award-winners for Portland Interscholastic League football in 2022

League preview, predicted standings

Vote for best player in the PIL

Breaking down every team in the state

Offensive player of the year: Kellen Segel, Grant

Defensive player of the year: Jayden Moses, Grant

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Kellen Segel, sr., Grant

RB – Jemall Brumfield, sr., Franklin

RB – Majesty Irving, sr., Jefferson

WR – MyQuis Fesser, sr., Roosevelt

WR – Milan Clark, sr., Grant

WR – Montral Brazile Jr., jr., Jefferson

OL – Alex Smith, sr., Roosevelt

OL – Dylan Dinh, sr., Grant

OL – William Davis, sr., Franklin

OL – Chuck Bohart, sr., Grant

OL – Ethan Johnson, sr., Lincoln

Defense

DL – Aisea Takau, sr., Roosevelt

DL – Benson Deibele, jr., Grant

DL – Pedo Gonzales Jr., sr., Jefferson

LB – Jayden Moses, sr., Grant

LB – Dexter Foster, jr., Roosevelt

LB – Diego Galvez, sr., Franklin

DB – Marshune Waters, sr., Grant

DB – Sanborne Melson, sr., Jefferson

DB – Jeray Mott, sr., Jefferson

DB – Tommy Pempel, jr., Lincoln

DB – D’Marieon Gates, soph., Jefferson

DB – Milan Clark, sr., Grant

PIL predicted standings, 10 questions

Vote: Who is the best player in the PIL?

Players to watch, outlook for every team

