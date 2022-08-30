PIL football 2022: Projected all-league teams, players of the year
By Mike Wilson | Photo by Taylor Balkom
Predicted all-league selections and top award-winners for Portland Interscholastic League football in 2022
—
Offensive player of the year: Kellen Segel, Grant
Defensive player of the year: Jayden Moses, Grant
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Kellen Segel, sr., Grant
RB – Jemall Brumfield, sr., Franklin
RB – Majesty Irving, sr., Jefferson
WR – MyQuis Fesser, sr., Roosevelt
WR – Milan Clark, sr., Grant
WR – Montral Brazile Jr., jr., Jefferson
OL – Alex Smith, sr., Roosevelt
OL – Dylan Dinh, sr., Grant
OL – William Davis, sr., Franklin
OL – Chuck Bohart, sr., Grant
OL – Ethan Johnson, sr., Lincoln
Defense
DL – Aisea Takau, sr., Roosevelt
DL – Benson Deibele, jr., Grant
DL – Pedo Gonzales Jr., sr., Jefferson
LB – Jayden Moses, sr., Grant
LB – Dexter Foster, jr., Roosevelt
LB – Diego Galvez, sr., Franklin
DB – Marshune Waters, sr., Grant
DB – Sanborne Melson, sr., Jefferson
DB – Jeray Mott, sr., Jefferson
DB – Tommy Pempel, jr., Lincoln
DB – D’Marieon Gates, soph., Jefferson
DB – Milan Clark, sr., Grant
—
