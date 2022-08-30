ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover the Secret to a Small Mammal’s Exceptional Lifespan

A recent study headed by University of Maryland scientists explains why small mammals like bats live such long lives. The big brown bat, which is the most common type of bat in the United States, has an incredibly long lifespan of up to 19 years. One of the secrets to this bat’s exceptional lifespan has been discovered by a recent study headed by scientists at the University of Maryland: hibernation.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Discover a Key COVID “Weak Spot”

The University of British Columbia researchers have discovered a key vulnerability of major coronavirus variants. The University of British Columbia researchers uncovered a key vulnerability in all main variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the newly discovered BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants. Neutralizing antibodies can target the vulnerability, potentially opening...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Why Is COVID Worse for Some People Than Others?

A new study explains why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others. Many people are currently catching COVID-19. Luckily, the majority of them are experiencing only mild symptoms. However, for some people, the disease takes a much more severe cause and our understanding of the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some individuals than others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging

Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover a Surprising Connection Between Appetite and Sun Exposure

Visiting the beach? Going on a hike? Be ready: Men will be hungrier!. According to recent research from Tel Aviv University, exposure to the sun makes men more hungry but not women. The research, which was conducted using lab models, reveals how the metabolic mechanism is activated differently in men and women. According to the researchers, sun exposure in males of both animal species and humans triggers a protein called p53 to repair any DNA damage that may have been done to the skin as a result of the exposure.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Mystery Solved: How Did Dinosaurs Support Their Gigantic Bodies?

A study reveals how dinosaurs carried their massive weight. Researchers have solved a long-standing mystery by figuring out how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land. A team headed by the University of Queensland and Monash University utilized engineering techniques and 3D modeling...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Reveal More Effective and Earth-Friendly Way To Clean Dishes

Washing dishes with superheated steam is more effective and Earth-friendly. Simulations show steam kills bacteria on a plate in just 25 seconds — without soap. Often, conventional dishwashers do not kill all the harmful microorganisms left on plates, bowls, and cutlery. They also require long cycle times that use large amounts of electricity. Additionally, the soap pumped in and out is released into water sources, polluting the environment.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Unravel “Hall Effect” Physics Mystery

The search for next-generation memory storage devices unravels a physics mystery. A multinational group of scientists has made progress in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices. Antiferromagnets are materials with an internal magnetic field induced by electron spin but virtually no external magnetic field. Since there is...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

When Our Eyes Move During REM Sleep, We’re Gazing at Things in the Dream World

Multiple Brain Regions Coordinate to Conjure Wholly Imagined Worlds. When our eyes move during REM sleep, we’re looking at things in the dream world our brains have created, according to a new study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The findings shed light not only on how we dream, but also on how our imaginations work.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty

The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers Produce First Full 3D View of Binary Star-Planet System

Astronomers have discovered a Jupiter-like planet orbiting a nearby star, which is one of a binary pair, by precisely tracing a small, almost imperceptible, wobble in that star’s motion through space. Their work produced the first-ever determination of the complete, 3-dimensional structure of the orbits of a binary pair of stars and a planet orbiting one of them. This achievement can provide valuable new insights into the process of planet formation, the astronomers said. This breakthrough was made using the National Science Foundation’s Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA).
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

New Study Calls Into Question Widely-Held Alzheimer’s Beliefs

The study discovered that as Alzheimer’s disease progresses, brain levels of enzymes that regulate DNA-folding decrease. Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh, McGill University, and Harvard University found that, in contrast to earlier research, the levels of brain enzymes that control DNA folding drop as Alzheimer’s disease worsens. Their findings were recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Are One Step Closer to Discovering the Origin of the Moon

An additional clue to the Moon’s origin. The Moon has always been a topic of interest for humans. But it wasn’t until Galileo’s time that researchers started to study it seriously. Throughout the course of nearly five hundred years, researchers have proposed a variety of, highly contested ideas as to how the Moon was formed. Geochemists, cosmochemists, and petrologists from ETH Zurich have now shed new light on the Moon’s origin story.
ASTRONOMY

