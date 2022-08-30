Read full article on original website
Researchers Discover the Secret to a Small Mammal’s Exceptional Lifespan
A recent study headed by University of Maryland scientists explains why small mammals like bats live such long lives. The big brown bat, which is the most common type of bat in the United States, has an incredibly long lifespan of up to 19 years. One of the secrets to this bat’s exceptional lifespan has been discovered by a recent study headed by scientists at the University of Maryland: hibernation.
Researchers Discover a Key COVID “Weak Spot”
The University of British Columbia researchers have discovered a key vulnerability of major coronavirus variants. The University of British Columbia researchers uncovered a key vulnerability in all main variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the newly discovered BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants. Neutralizing antibodies can target the vulnerability, potentially opening...
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom Posted
NJ teacher jeopardizes career by using appearance to her disadvantage.(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The following story is controversial – and local!. Over the last few weeks of summer, some commotion has been caused by a teacher in Pennsauken Township School District of New Jersey.
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
Why Is COVID Worse for Some People Than Others?
A new study explains why some people suffer more from COVID-19 than others. Many people are currently catching COVID-19. Luckily, the majority of them are experiencing only mild symptoms. However, for some people, the disease takes a much more severe cause and our understanding of the underlying reasons is still insufficient. The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some individuals than others.
Archeologists discovered a 17th-century Polish 'vampire' with a sickle across her neck meant to prevent a return from the dead
The skeletal remains were found with a padlock attached to the big toe of the left foot, Professor Dariusz Poliński told the Daily Mail.
Scientists Find That the Loss of a “Youth” Protein Could Drive Aging
Mice without a protective protein in their eyes have symptoms resembling age-related macular degeneration. According to a recent National Eye Institute (NEI) study in mice, loss of the protein pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which protects retinal support cells, may promote age-related changes in the retina. Age-related retinal diseases, such as...
Scientists Uncover a Surprising Connection Between Appetite and Sun Exposure
Visiting the beach? Going on a hike? Be ready: Men will be hungrier!. According to recent research from Tel Aviv University, exposure to the sun makes men more hungry but not women. The research, which was conducted using lab models, reveals how the metabolic mechanism is activated differently in men and women. According to the researchers, sun exposure in males of both animal species and humans triggers a protein called p53 to repair any DNA damage that may have been done to the skin as a result of the exposure.
Mystery Solved: How Did Dinosaurs Support Their Gigantic Bodies?
A study reveals how dinosaurs carried their massive weight. Researchers have solved a long-standing mystery by figuring out how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land. A team headed by the University of Queensland and Monash University utilized engineering techniques and 3D modeling...
Physicists Reveal More Effective and Earth-Friendly Way To Clean Dishes
Washing dishes with superheated steam is more effective and Earth-friendly. Simulations show steam kills bacteria on a plate in just 25 seconds — without soap. Often, conventional dishwashers do not kill all the harmful microorganisms left on plates, bowls, and cutlery. They also require long cycle times that use large amounts of electricity. Additionally, the soap pumped in and out is released into water sources, polluting the environment.
Scientists Unravel “Hall Effect” Physics Mystery
The search for next-generation memory storage devices unravels a physics mystery. A multinational group of scientists has made progress in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices. Antiferromagnets are materials with an internal magnetic field induced by electron spin but virtually no external magnetic field. Since there is...
SU(N) Matter Is About 3 Billion Times Colder Than Deep Space – Opens Portal to High-Symmetry Quantum Realm
Universe’s coldest fermions open a portal to high-symmetry quantum realm. Physicists from Japan and the U.S. used atoms about 3 billion times colder than interstellar space to open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism. “Unless an alien civilization is doing experiments like these right now, anytime...
When Our Eyes Move During REM Sleep, We’re Gazing at Things in the Dream World
Multiple Brain Regions Coordinate to Conjure Wholly Imagined Worlds. When our eyes move during REM sleep, we’re looking at things in the dream world our brains have created, according to a new study by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The findings shed light not only on how we dream, but also on how our imaginations work.
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
“Space Treasure” – Webb Captures Its First-Ever Direct Image of a Distant World
For the first time ever, astronomers used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to take a direct image of a planet outside our solar system. The exoplanet, called HIP 65426 b, is a gas giant. This means it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable. As seen through...
Astronomers Produce First Full 3D View of Binary Star-Planet System
Astronomers have discovered a Jupiter-like planet orbiting a nearby star, which is one of a binary pair, by precisely tracing a small, almost imperceptible, wobble in that star’s motion through space. Their work produced the first-ever determination of the complete, 3-dimensional structure of the orbits of a binary pair of stars and a planet orbiting one of them. This achievement can provide valuable new insights into the process of planet formation, the astronomers said. This breakthrough was made using the National Science Foundation’s Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA).
New Study Calls Into Question Widely-Held Alzheimer’s Beliefs
The study discovered that as Alzheimer’s disease progresses, brain levels of enzymes that regulate DNA-folding decrease. Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh, McGill University, and Harvard University found that, in contrast to earlier research, the levels of brain enzymes that control DNA folding drop as Alzheimer’s disease worsens. Their findings were recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
Protect Yourself Against Heart Attack and Stroke – Train Your Blood Vessels
Short, repeated bouts of restricted circulation using a blood pressure cuff may be beneficial to one’s health. The majority of heart attacks and strokes worldwide are ischemic, meaning that a clot or accumulation of plaque in an artery stops oxygen-rich blood from getting to the cells in the heart or brain. When blocked for too long, tissues die.
Scientists Are One Step Closer to Discovering the Origin of the Moon
An additional clue to the Moon’s origin. The Moon has always been a topic of interest for humans. But it wasn’t until Galileo’s time that researchers started to study it seriously. Throughout the course of nearly five hundred years, researchers have proposed a variety of, highly contested ideas as to how the Moon was formed. Geochemists, cosmochemists, and petrologists from ETH Zurich have now shed new light on the Moon’s origin story.
