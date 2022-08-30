Read full article on original website
Fox 19
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust
Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
Fox 19
Marcus Fiesel’s convicted killer denied parole
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man convicted in 2007 of murdering his 3-year-old foster child has been denied parole, according to the Ohio Parole Board. David Carol was eligible for parole in 2022, but a parole board decided against his release. Sixteen years ago, David and Liz Carroll were fostering Marcus...
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
Fox 19
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
Fox 19
Prosecutors oppose Skylar Richardson’s motion to seal court record
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County prosecutors are fighting back against the request from Skylar Richardson to have her record sealed. The former teen, who was once accused of killing her baby, filed a motion in mid-August asking a judge to seal her record. A few weeks after her motion...
WLWT 5
Ohio man impersonates parent, planned to abduct child; attempts to stab officer
XENIA, Ohio — An Ohio man is in jail after police said he tried kidnapping a 5-year-old girl during an open house. According to court documents, on Monday, Aug. 29, 35-year-old Reid Duran of Fairborn showed up at the Saint Brigid School in Xenia pretending to be a parent.
WCPO
Clermont County man indicted in connection to missing persons case
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Washington Township man was indicted Thursday after the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said he lied multiple times about the location of a missing man. Family members reported Roger "Shane" Bruce missing to the Brown County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 23 after they said they...
WLWT 5
VIDEO: Mason man gets sprayed by skunk during animal rescue
MASON, Ohio — An encounter with a skunk didn’t end well for an Ohio man. On a recent rescue, Huntsman Wildlife responded to home in Mason to remove a skunk from the property. Cellphone video taken by one of the wildlife team members shows one team member trapping...
Police investigate alleged assault on Campbell County bus
Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson confirmed the district is investigating the 'alleged incident,' but the district refused to confirm details put forth by parents.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector
Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
Fox 19
3 accused of pushing large stone off Miami residence hall roof, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men are accused of toppling a stone carving from the roof of a Miami University residence hall. It happened May 6, 2022, a Miami University Police Department detective said in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Butler County Court. The three people charged are 20-year-old Luke...
Fox 19
Long-time suspect charged in death of Tri-State man missing since January
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect faces charges in the case of a missing Hamersville man now supposed dead, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road in Brown County on Jan. 21. That night,...
WKRC
Beagles rescued from testing facility receive second chance through local adoptions
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a happy day for a group of beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia: They were saved after a years-long lawsuit exposed their living conditions. A small group gathered outside the Humane Association of Warren County. Arriving at 5:45 in the morning, Columbus...
Fox 19
Stranger at-large after groping multiple women in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a man accused of grabbing and groping a woman in Covington before running away. “I made as much noise as I could,” said the alleged victim, Jade Thrasher. “There was no one else around.”. It happened, according to Thrasher, around...
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith's brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
Couple sentenced after authorities remove 43 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals from Germantown farm
GERMANTOWN — A couple, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty after agents removed 43 animals from their property, avoided jail time as they were sentenced. A Miamisburg municipal court judge put 37 year old Joshua Gaul and 35 year old Amy Driscoll on probation and ordered them to pay the humane society for the animals that were removed and are being adopted.
Fox 19
Two pedestrians struck outside Cincinnati Kroger store, 1 dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., coroner’s officials confirm.
