Olympia, WA

KOMO News

Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide

ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
q13fox.com

Parkland homeowner shoots, critically injures burglary suspect

PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a homeowner in Parkland shot and injured one of two burglary suspects Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 14600 block of First Avenue South about a half mile away from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department Parkland-Spanaway Precinct. Investigators say around...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother. On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton

Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

On 08/31/2022 9:36 p.m. in the 12500 Blk Champion Dr SW, police arrested William G Samblis, 66, on suspicion of 1) 2nd-degree vehicle prowling, 2) violation of no contact order, and 3) criminal trespass in the first degree. On 08/31/2022 9:11 p.m. in the 100 Blk 15NB/Sleater Kinney Rd SE,...
Chronicle

Woman Accused of Embezzling $6,500 From Toledo Truck Stop Over Four-Month Period

A woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly embezzling $6,500 from Gee Cee’s Truck Stop in Toledo between May and the end of August of this year. Elizabeth Ann Bordeaux, 43, of Castle Rock, allegedly admitted to stealing the money during interviews with a loss prevention specialist. The truck stop’s owner had hired the loss prevention specialist to look into “monetary losses that were occurring,” according to court documents.
KING 5

One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA

