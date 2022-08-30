Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Formerly missing teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of man at Orting home
ORTING, Wash. — Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at his Orting home earlier this week, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One of the two suspects was later confirmed to be Gabriel Davies, a teenager who went...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake Police arrest suspect, victim recovers from single gunshot wound
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and injured another man at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting at the View by Vintage apartment complex near Mazatlan restaurant at around 1:40 a.m.
KOMO News
Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide
ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
Daily Beast
Missing High School Football Player Found—and Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
The search for a missing high school football player in Washington state ended with good news Friday when authorities said he’d been found—but now, in an unexpected twist, police say the 16-year-old is suspected of murder. The student at Olympia High School, whom The Daily Beast is not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
$100K Bail Set for Controlled Substance Homicide Suspect After Officer Finds Heroin, Meth and Fentanyl in Her Car
Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Centralia woman who was allegedly found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl last month while she was out on unsecured bail for a controlled substances homicide case. In that case, the defendant, Latasha Joyce Burleson, 27, is accused of selling heroin...
q13fox.com
Police arrest man wielding a rifle, sword after 80-minute standoff in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Police arrested a Kirkland man, armed with a rifle and a sword, on Wednesday after an 80-minute standoff. According to the Kirkland Police Department (KPD), officers responded to reports of a man threatening a worker at the Ridgewood Condos on Slater Ave. NE at around 2:20 p.m.
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
q13fox.com
Tacoma detectives investigate theory, partial evidence of male suspect in unsolved 2020 murder
Detectives with Tacoma Police Department are bringing new attention to unsolved murders. Each month, investigators will publicly highlight a cold case to help learn new details that could lead to an arrest. Friday launched the new initiative and the first case was that of Diana Davis, a mother of two who was killed in the summer of 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Parkland homeowner shoots, critically injures burglary suspect
PARKLAND, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a homeowner in Parkland shot and injured one of two burglary suspects Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 14600 block of First Avenue South about a half mile away from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department Parkland-Spanaway Precinct. Investigators say around...
Suspect in Greenwood chase charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, rape
SEATTLE — A sexual assault suspect arrested after clipping multiple vehicles while trying to escape Seattle police and then crashing was charged with several crimes on Wednesday. Maygag Ali Warsame is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, human trafficking and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. According to court...
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing Phone Arrested After Witnesses Chase Him Through Centralia Library
A Tacoma man accused of stealing a cellphone out of another man’s hand at the Timberland Library in Centralia was arrested Thursday after three witnesses reportedly chased him around the library on South Silver Street. Hector Martin Espinoza, 37, is accused of walking up behind a man inside the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found dead in bushes after sounds of gunfire in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man who died from an apparent gunshot wound was found in some bushes in Tacoma Thursday morning. At 7:44 a.m., Tacoma Fire Department medics were called to the 2000 block of East Wright Avenue for a report of someone in the bushes who was not moving.
q13fox.com
Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother. On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.
3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
Homeowner Shoots At Two Burglars, Sends One To The Hospital
Authorities say the injured burglar is in critical condition.
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton
Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
On 08/31/2022 9:36 p.m. in the 12500 Blk Champion Dr SW, police arrested William G Samblis, 66, on suspicion of 1) 2nd-degree vehicle prowling, 2) violation of no contact order, and 3) criminal trespass in the first degree. On 08/31/2022 9:11 p.m. in the 100 Blk 15NB/Sleater Kinney Rd SE,...
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Embezzling $6,500 From Toledo Truck Stop Over Four-Month Period
A woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly embezzling $6,500 from Gee Cee’s Truck Stop in Toledo between May and the end of August of this year. Elizabeth Ann Bordeaux, 43, of Castle Rock, allegedly admitted to stealing the money during interviews with a loss prevention specialist. The truck stop’s owner had hired the loss prevention specialist to look into “monetary losses that were occurring,” according to court documents.
One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose
TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
Comments / 1