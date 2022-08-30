BOISE - A 54-year-old man will serve at least 13 years in prison and up to life imprisonment after being sentenced for his 12th lifetime DUI. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when he was called in after passing out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021. Law enforcement was dispatched to the store where they witnessed the Sams stumble into his vehicle. Law enforcement pulled up behind Sams truck as he was beginning to back out of his parking spot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.259.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO