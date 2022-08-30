Read full article on original website
Fri Blog: Zero Income Tax in Colorado, Plus Biden Gave a Hate Speech
BEN MURREY FROM THE INDEPENDENCE INSTITUTE IS ON AT 1 TODAY Because he's written this nifty column about an easy way we can eliminate the income tax in Colorado, something BOTH gubernatorial candidates say they want to happen, although I believe one of them more than the one in power right now. Ben will explain how and I can ask him how to backfill those dollars. Read his column here.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best In The Country For Buying A House
If you're looking for a new place to call home, two Arizona cities were ranked among the best in the entire country for buying a house. WalletHub compiled a list of the best real estate markets in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine the best local real estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home price appreciation to job growth."
New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials
New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
Lonsberry: NEW GUN LAW: WILL YOU OBEY, WILL COPS ENFORCE?
Don’t ask, don’t tell. That’s how gun owners and law-enforcement officers should approach New York’s unconstitutional new gun law. I won’t tell you what I’m carrying, and don’t you ask me what I have. We may be the targets of illegal oppression, but...
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In South Carolina
Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
Tennessee may be known for its Southern hospitality and general kindness to visitors, but even the Volunteer State can have its moments of being "rude." There's a reason "bless your heart" is a mainstay in any southerner's vocabulary, masking a backhanded remark in the guise of a sweet saying. Preply...
Two Arrested - Half Million In Cocaine Seized On Turnpike
A joint federal-state task force made a major drug bust in western Massachusetts this week. Two Mexican nationals were arrested Monday at the Ludlow Service Plaza on the Mass Turnpike. They're accused of bringing 15 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of over 500-thousand-dollars into the state from...
Oregon Gets $41-Million For Wood Products Research
More than $16 million of federal funds are on their way to University of Oregon and $8 million to Oregon State University researchers after the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition was named a grant recipient by the historic Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration...
MSP: Missing teen may be in GR
Michigan State Police are looking for a possible runaway teen from Greenville. Police believe he may be in the Grand Rapids area. He was last seen driving a gray SUV.
Missing woman's body found in Wyoming apartment
WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - A missing 33-year-old Plainfield Township mother has been found dead in a Wyoming apartment. Yenly Garcia, 44, has been identified as a person of interest. Wyoming Public Safety is trying to find him. Garcia is 5-foot-10, weighs roughly 200 pounds and has facial tattoos.
