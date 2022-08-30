Read full article on original website
kmuw.org
Wichita family’s three generations of physicians honored
Dr. G.G. Brown moved his medical practice to Wichita in 1908 to serve the city’s black community. Although the days of segregated medicine are long gone, the need for black physicians such as Dr. Brown has never been more acute than it is now. “We really need to figure...
wichitabyeb.com
After 45 years, Richard Barrett retires after selling The Little Dairy Queen
After 45 excellent years, Richard Barrett is retiring from Dairy Queen. The owner of The Little Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar sold his store and will now get to enjoy the next chapter of his life. The new owners, who also own the Dairy Queen in Hutchinson, KS, officially...
Lightning hit 81 Speedway, but races can go on
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A racetrack north of Wichita is still trying to recover from last weekend’s lightning storm. However, 81 Speedway, 7700 N. Broadway, says it has found a way to keep Saturday’s scheduled races on track. Last Saturday night, after the races ended, a couple dozen people were still visiting at Tie-Rod Tavern […]
KWCH.com
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 45th Street is closed in north Wichita due to a semi rollover. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 45th Street, near Hydraulic and K-254. A photojournalist on the scene said the driver of the semi was able to walk away from...
KWCH.com
Memorial service for Nickerson father set for mid-September
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The funeral date for Trey Jones, Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones’ father, has been set. Jones, his wife Amy, daughter Ava, and his youngest son were hit by a car while walking in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Police said the driver of the car was impaired. The Jones family was in Louisville for an AAU basketball tournament.
Wichita diner adding second location in area owners say is in dire need of breakfast
The space just needs some redecorating, the new owner says, and a silent auction will clear out sports memorabilia from the previous owners.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
Go! Augusta and community members joined Lori’s EmporiYUM at 531 State St in Augusta on Thursday, September 1 to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the specialty grocery store. Lori Heppler, owner of Lori’s EmporiYUM is excited to bring the city of Augusta a unique specialty grocery store and gift shop.
wichitabyeb.com
$3 movie tickets at Wichita theaters this Saturday
National Cinema Day is Saturday, Sept. 3. To celebrate, movie theaters all over the country are offering discounted ticket prices and this includes locations in Wichita. As part of National Cinema Day, Regal, AMC, and Boulevard Theatres are offering $3 movie tickets. Tickets can be purchased in purchase, online or...
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s taking over the former Neighbors Bar & Grill space?
If you hadn’t heard, the Neighbor’s Bar & Grill space at 2315 W. 21st St. has closed down. So, what’s taking over?. Town & Country Classic, who is located at 10510 Southwest Blvd, is expanding. Dubbed Town & Country Classic Too Restaurant, the diner tentatively plans to open by October 1 with the same menu that includes handmade cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls, chicken fried steaks and chicken fried chicken, along with their burgers.
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
KAKE TV
'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
classiccountry1070.com
Dozens of drivers ticketed at Kellogg & Rock
Wichita police focused on traffic enforcement at Kellogg and Rock Tuesday morning, resulting in dozens of drivers being ticketed. According to WPD statistics, this intersection has the highest rate of crashes compared to other parts of the city. Tuesday’s enforcement saw 44 drivers cited for running red lights. There were also five tickets written for disobeying traffic lights, five for license violations, two tickets for no insurance, and one for texting while driving.
KWCH.com
Wichitans prepare for year-long closure of Amidon bridge
After a series of setbacks, Pyle's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. But some conservatives worry he could be pulling votes from the Republican Party. In two days, a gun was confiscated from a student at two different Wichita high schools. Road to recovery: A look inside the...
Ten scores to know: Derby goes down, Maize South QB blows up, K-State recruit scores
Derby stunned with OT loss; Maize South, Andover Central find new passing attacks and Wichita K-State recruit goes off in Week 1 action.
Volunteers needed four months later to clean up after destructive Andover KS tornado
Dozens of volunteers are needed.
