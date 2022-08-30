Read full article on original website
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
streakingthelawn.com
Takeaways from the first half of Virginia vs Richmond
We’re one half of gameplay into the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2022 football season. The ‘Hoos lead Richmond 28-10 at the break. Here are our quick takeaways from the first 30-minutes. The running game is doing things. Perris Jones is showing out with 87 yards on 14 carries and...
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA’s 34-17 win over Richmond
In the opening game of the Tony Elliott era for the Virginia Cavaliers’ football program, UVA doubled up the Richmond Spiders 34-17 behind a fairly dominant performance on the ground and a defense that stopped Richmond from making any real big plays. Perris Jones is as advertised. Early in...
Virginia Tech game delayed for unbelievable reason
Friday night’s game between Virginia Tech and Old Dominion was delayed for an unbelievable reason. The Hokies went into halftime of their game at Old Dominion trailing 10-7. The start of the second half was delayed because Virginia Tech’s coaches apparently got stuck in an elevator as they were traveling up to the press box.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Virginia Tech’s spectacular FG botch
When thinking of the worst things that can happen on a field goal attempt, something like a blocked field goal getting returned for a touchdown or a kick-six will usually come to mind. And while those require mistakes from the kicking team, they also require great plays from the opposing team. Virginia Tech’s disastrous field goal attempt during Friday’s game against Old Dominion was a different story.
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia vs Richmond Football GAME THREAD
Vegas Odds: UVA -21 FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY. The Wahoos are kicking off their 2022 season with a contest against in state foe Richmond today. The start of the Tony Elliott era is truly upon us with the first in-game test for the program’s new direction post Bronco Mendenhall. It’s an awesome day for UVA sports and we’re pumped to watch, tweet, write, and talk about it.
streakingthelawn.com
First quarter notes from Virginia Football’s season opener against Richmond
The Virginia Cavaliers have officially started their 2022 football season. With that, we’re giving you quarter-by-quarter notes from today’s contests. 1st drive — Richmond 3-plays, 7 yards, punt from the UR 25-yard line. UVA stuffed the Richmond kickoff return at about the 17-yard line after Brendan Farrell...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia Football Position Preview: Linebackers
With the Virginia Cavaliers’ defensive line seemingly on the rise, the Wahoo linebacking room is another component of DC John Rudzinksi’s defense which has the opportunity to make a jump this fall. With a number of returners including young players on the rise and a steady veteran presence, there will be an opportunity for the UVA linebackers to be the difference makers for the team’s defense this season.
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia women’s soccer downs JMU 2 - 0
The James Madison University Dukes made the hour-long trip to Klöckner Stadium boasting a defense that had not given up a goal and sporting an undefeated 3-0-1 record. The men joined them as the Virginia Cavaliers hosted a soccer double header on the night. It did not go well for JMU.
streakingthelawn.com
Around the Corner 9/2: All-orange football uniforms, soccer sweeps JMU, and Mike Tobey impresses
We’re almost there folks. The start of the Tony Elliott era is nearly upon us with the Virginia Cavaliers starting the season against Richmond TOMORROW at 12:30. I sometimes worry my youth creates too much optimism for the football program. But, that worry aside, I think this 2022 legitimately has a chance to go 9-3 in the regular season. 8-4 is probably a more realistic, optimistic prediction. But with the hardest games coming at home, a cakewalk of a first half off the schedule, and a roster that appears to be on the rise, this team has the opportunity to be special. Just my two cents.
streakingthelawn.com
Why Virginia women’s soccer is set up to win its first National Championship this season
It is a privilege to be able to bring coverage of the women’s soccer team to the virtual pages of Streaking The Lawn. This team is good and they are a joy to watch. Already this season, the Wahoos are 4-0 with wins against George Mason, Loyola Maryland, #11 Georgetown, and Fairleigh Dickinson. Tonight they kickoff against James Madison which we’ll have covered here on STL.
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
WSLS
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital to no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions
ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Wednesday morning, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will no longer allow visitors, with some exceptions. The restrictions go into place on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Below are the exceptions to the restrictions:. Inpatient:. Patients with physical limitations or...
WDBJ7.com
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke. The woman’s name has not been released. The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck. Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
