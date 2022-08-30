Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
State Resources Sent to Wildfire in Remote Northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
US News and World Report
Alaska State Revenue Commissioner Resigning
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office announced. Mahoney's resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney's expected departure marks the...
US News and World Report
Alabama Train Engineer Indicted in Death of Worker on Rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted...
US News and World Report
Washington OKs Killing 1 Wolf in Pack After Cattle Attacks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the killing of one wolf because of cattle attacks in northeast Washington. The Smackout wolf pack has attacked cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, the Capital Press reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Top Connecticut Court Orders New Trial for Murder Convict
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw...
US News and World Report
3 Louisiana Officers Arrested in Separate Cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two officers in Louisiana's capital city face charges after one allegedly leaked details to drug dealers about an investigation in exchange for cash and the other allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, department officials said. A third officer, who has since been fired, was charged...
US News and World Report
Northern California Wildfire Burns Homes, Causes Injuries
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of...
US News and World Report
Gas Prices Continue to Decline in NJ, Around Nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have continued to decline in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Labor Day weekend as lower oil prices offset increased demand and tightened supplies. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Police: Van Driver May Have Had Medical Issue Before Crash
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (AP) — The driver of a passenger van carrying warehouse workers may have had a medical emergency before the vehicle overturned on a major highway in northern New Jersey, killing four people and injuring eight others, authorities said. The crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in...
US News and World Report
Police Investigate Death of Man After Trooper's Stun Gun Use
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
US News and World Report
Woman Suffers Apparent Shark Bite on Maui's North Shore
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui’s north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to...
Comments / 0