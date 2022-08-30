ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kjfmradio.com

NECAC has funding for utility assistance

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Requests for utility assistance are rising as fast as bills, but one area organization has an answer. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has about $700,000 in funding available to help qualifying residents of 12 Missouri counties with their energy costs. “We know the...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
kjfmradio.com

NECAC seeks board nomination

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) still is accepting candidate nominations for an open board position in Pike County. The deadline is Sept. 16. Nominations are being accepted for a civic interest representative. The term is for four years from October 2022 to September 2026.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
kjfmradio.com

NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
News Break
Politics
muddyrivernews.com

St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
HANNIBAL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com

Callaway County man leads cops on a chase

A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
wlds.com

Cass Co. Man Runs Off After Pike Co. Court Appearance, Found Blocks Away Hiding Under a Porch

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies had to re-capture a man who got loose from custody on Tuesday after he was being transferred between the Pike County Jail and the Courthouse. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says in a press release that on Tuesday morning, 51 year old Christopher A. Africh of Beardstown was ordered in custody in lieu of $6,000 bond during a court appearance at the Pike County Courthouse in Pittsfield.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
krcgtv.com

Prison inmate pronounced dead Sunday

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A prisoner at Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday. According to a press release, Clifford Pearson, 58, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for First-degree Murder. He had been in prison since 2002. Pearson apparently died of...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

