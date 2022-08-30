Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjfmradio.com
NECAC has funding for utility assistance
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Requests for utility assistance are rising as fast as bills, but one area organization has an answer. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has about $700,000 in funding available to help qualifying residents of 12 Missouri counties with their energy costs. “We know the...
kjfmradio.com
NECAC seeks board nomination
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) still is accepting candidate nominations for an open board position in Pike County. The deadline is Sept. 16. Nominations are being accepted for a civic interest representative. The term is for four years from October 2022 to September 2026.
kjfmradio.com
NECAC offering free meat for qualifying clients
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. Pictured is NECAC’s Kayla Wasson loading frozen beef into a bag. The meat is available at NECAC Service Center food pantries in Lewis, Macon, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, St. Charles, Shelby and Warren counties.
St. Peters woman accused of $200K pandemic loan fraud
A grand jury indicted a 36-year-old St. Peters woman this week for committing six-figure fraud involving the federal government's pandemic loan program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
Cars crash into Missouri and Illinois sporting goods stores
Police on both sides of the Mississippi River are searching for suspects Wednesday morning after two cars are driven into two different Academy Sports stores about an hour apart.
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man caught with 10 undocumented immigrants on I-70 in St. Peters
A man faces federal charges after police pulled him over in St. Peters and found 10 undocumented immigrants in his minivan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheena Greitens scores victory in with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says
Sheena Greitens won the decision in the Boone County child custody case related to her 2020 divorce from former Gov. Eric Greitens with an order that the case be turned over to Texas courts for future oversight, her attorney said Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by...
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus
Two Columbia Public Schools middle school students were assaulted Tuesday morning on their bus, a district spokeswoman said. The post Two Columbia middle school students assaulted on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
wlds.com
Cass Co. Man Runs Off After Pike Co. Court Appearance, Found Blocks Away Hiding Under a Porch
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies had to re-capture a man who got loose from custody on Tuesday after he was being transferred between the Pike County Jail and the Courthouse. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says in a press release that on Tuesday morning, 51 year old Christopher A. Africh of Beardstown was ordered in custody in lieu of $6,000 bond during a court appearance at the Pike County Courthouse in Pittsfield.
Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser
A Centralia woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI, resisting arrest and careless driving after her vehicle hit a deputy's cruiser Wednesday night on Highway 63. The post Centralia woman accused of driving wrong way on Highway 63, crashing into deputy’s cruiser appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Prison inmate pronounced dead Sunday
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A prisoner at Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead at the prison Sunday. According to a press release, Clifford Pearson, 58, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for First-degree Murder. He had been in prison since 2002. Pearson apparently died of...
Motorcycle and deer collide in fatal Wentzville crash
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville.
Comments / 0