(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are investigating a shooting just north of downtown. Police say a boy was shot in the arm and back near the intersection of Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street, and Oak Avenue around 7:45 Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital in a private car but his condition hasn't been updated. No arrests have been made.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO