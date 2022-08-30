Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, and every other new movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week’s slate of new movies to watch at home is led by Elvis, the audaciously over-the-top Elvis Presley biopic by none other than Baz Luhrmann. While you’re in the mood for that, why not consider Elvis Presley’s best movies as an actor or other good movies about musicians?
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Polygon
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in September
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the upcoming Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month. Speaking...
Polygon
What to watch for The Rings of Power to get reacquainted with Lord of the Rings
This weekend sees the release of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon’s mega-sized series is one of The Big TV Events of the Year, and it’s also a great reason to revisit earlier entries in J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe. Believe it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
When Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres and where to watch it
The new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power will premiere with two episodes Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Prime Video. After that, the show’s remaining episodes will follow a more standard one-a-week schedule, dropping at 12 a.m. ET on Fridays/9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. The first season will be eight episodes long, concluding on Oct. 14.
Polygon
Everything The Rings of Power revisits from the Lord of the Rings trilogy (so far)
One of the appeals of a sprawling prequel series like The Rings of Power is in seeing the world you love from the Lord of the Rings movies (and the Hobbit trilogy, we see and appreciate those fans as well) in a very different form. This lets fans participate on another level entirely, making every new tidbit that the show reveals a puzzle in and of itself, a pocket mystery where we already know the end, but not the “how” or “why.”
Polygon
The Rings of Power does something new with orcs by going full Alien
[Ed. note: This post contains light spoilers for the end of episode 2 of Rings of Power.]. In the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, our glimpses of orcs are fairly limited. But even so, they’re like nothing like what we’ve seen of them on screen before. Though they’re still a threat, they’re no longer a swarm. Instead, the Amazon show is showing just how scary one of them can be.
Polygon
MultiVersus teases Gremlins’ Stripe and Gizmo coming soon
Warner Bros. and Player First Games revealed a new Multiversus teaser trailer on Twitter on Thursday hinting that Gizmo, the loveable fur ball from Joe Dante’s 1984 film Gremlins, is coming to the free-to-play crossover fighting game. This announcement isn’t completely out of nowhere, what with Stripe, the antagonist...
Comments / 0