Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in September

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the upcoming Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month. Speaking...
When Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres and where to watch it

The new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power will premiere with two episodes Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Prime Video. After that, the show’s remaining episodes will follow a more standard one-a-week schedule, dropping at 12 a.m. ET on Fridays/9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. The first season will be eight episodes long, concluding on Oct. 14.
Everything The Rings of Power revisits from the Lord of the Rings trilogy (so far)

One of the appeals of a sprawling prequel series like The Rings of Power is in seeing the world you love from the Lord of the Rings movies (and the Hobbit trilogy, we see and appreciate those fans as well) in a very different form. This lets fans participate on another level entirely, making every new tidbit that the show reveals a puzzle in and of itself, a pocket mystery where we already know the end, but not the “how” or “why.”
The Rings of Power does something new with orcs by going full Alien

[Ed. note: This post contains light spoilers for the end of episode 2 of Rings of Power.]. In the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, our glimpses of orcs are fairly limited. But even so, they’re like nothing like what we’ve seen of them on screen before. Though they’re still a threat, they’re no longer a swarm. Instead, the Amazon show is showing just how scary one of them can be.
MultiVersus teases Gremlins’ Stripe and Gizmo coming soon

Warner Bros. and Player First Games revealed a new Multiversus teaser trailer on Twitter on Thursday hinting that Gizmo, the loveable fur ball from Joe Dante’s 1984 film Gremlins, is coming to the free-to-play crossover fighting game. This announcement isn’t completely out of nowhere, what with Stripe, the antagonist...
