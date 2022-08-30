ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Celina's new Law Enforcement Center will be both a community and public safety asset

Celina Police Chief John Cullison will tell you that creating a brand new police headquarters means starting with pretty much a blank canvas. It starts with a few questions from an architecture firm: “What do you like?” “What is the theme of the city of Celina?” “Do you want something that’s a public-private space?” Then, the process begins to comprise discussions, ideas and designs that are then transferred into the thick stack of design papers that currently sit on Cullison’s desk.
CELINA, TX
Celina news: Get the latest on the Celina Public Library

The Celina Public Library has a number of activities in store for the fall season. While the summer reading program has come to a close, the library has a variety of events planned for all ages in the coming fall months.
CELINA, TX
Little Elm artist makes impact with murals, creating meaningful work for the town

Steve DeFoe’s murals can be seen all around Little Elm and The Colony, making him a vital part to the community’s culture. Back in 2019, DeFoe had the opportunity to paint the Little Elm city mural and from then on, his artwork took off throughout the community. His artwork can be seen at Lava Cantina at Grandscape in The Colony or signage and murals for local businesses in Little Elm. Most recently, he completed a mural for Tinman Social, Little Elm’s newest gathering place.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Plano East offense lights it up again; Panthers outlast Naaman in shootout

MURPHY — Part of head coach Tony Benedetto's plan for rejuvenating the Plano East football program is cultivating an even-keeled mindset. That resolve has already shined through in both outings of the Panthers' 2022 season. On Aug. 26, East mounted a fourth-quarter rally with a 93-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive...
PLANO, TX
McKinney business updates: learn about entertainment options in McKinney

Meals on Wheels Collin County has scheduled I-Spy McKinney for 4-7 p.m. Sept. 17. The scavenger hunt includes experiencing the entertainment options of McKinney. The event ends at Hub 121 where there will be prize giveaways and a performance by the Maylee Thomas Band that participants can enjoy with friends and family.
MCKINNEY, TX
Flower Mound celebrates opening of Rheudasil Park with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Flower Mound celebrated the opening of its newest park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27. Over 300 people showed up to the ribbon-cutting event. The new recreational amenities include new opportunities for residents that they did not have access to before. Chuck Jennings, Flower Mound's parks and recreation director, said he is looking forward to hosting future events and opening up the park pavilion for group rentals.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville completes major renovation, offering new dine-in service

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville recently underwent a major renovation and is now open for a full dine-in experience. What originally started as a ghost kitchen has been expanded into its own store with sit-down dining, a bar and a full-service kitchen. Motor City Pizza owner and Detroit native Greg Tierney has been in the restaurant business in Lewisville for close to 25 years and said he’s excited for people to have the ability to sit down and enjoy his Detroit-style pizza right out of the oven.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Coppell artist finds passion using watercolors, creating unpredictable, abstract art

James Helms’ art career started out with black and white ink drawings, slowly making his way from there toward colorful, artistic explorations with painting and watercolor. Helms is a local Coppell artist and has lived in the city for a little over 15 years. Originally from Philadelphia, the artist has explored a wide variety of artistic media, drawing inspiration from different materials in an effort to create a compelling piece of abstract art.
COPPELL, TX
Teen Time Trips at Coppell Heritage Park

Coppell High School ninth grader Alyssa Gray time travels to the 1960s almost every weekend at Coppell’s Heritage Park. Gray, a student at CHS Ninth Grade Campus, can be found most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilson house — the newest building open to visitors at Heritage Park in Old Town. Her parents, Leslie and Adam Gray, drop her off with her portable turntable and record albums from the 60s—the general era represented by the home of the Wilson family, who donated the land for Heritage Park. The house recently opened following the death last year of Pete Wilson, a member of the first graduating class of CHS, where for decades he was theater director. He was also active in Coppell’s community theater and longtime president of the historical society.
COPPELL, TX
Coppell business updates: applications for City positions, CISD go live

Coppell Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for 2023 Board of Directors. For Coppell community members interested in serving on the 2023 Board of Directors, they can nominate or apply to serve on the Coppell Chamber of Commerce website. The Chamber Nominating Committee will review available Board seats and applications, providing candidates for approval by the membership and the current Board of Directors. Applicants must be a member of the Coppell Chamber in good standing. Submissions must be received no later than Sept. 30, 2022.
COPPELL, TX

