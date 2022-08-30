Coppell High School ninth grader Alyssa Gray time travels to the 1960s almost every weekend at Coppell’s Heritage Park. Gray, a student at CHS Ninth Grade Campus, can be found most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilson house — the newest building open to visitors at Heritage Park in Old Town. Her parents, Leslie and Adam Gray, drop her off with her portable turntable and record albums from the 60s—the general era represented by the home of the Wilson family, who donated the land for Heritage Park. The house recently opened following the death last year of Pete Wilson, a member of the first graduating class of CHS, where for decades he was theater director. He was also active in Coppell’s community theater and longtime president of the historical society.

