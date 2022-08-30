Read full article on original website
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Crime stoppers offer $5K award for information relating to church graffiti case in McKinney
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons who spray-painted racist graffiti at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on the morning of Aug. 28. McKinney police first announced an investigation into the graffiti on Tuesday, Aug....
starlocalmedia.com
'Secure' designation on Celina ISD campuses lifted following suspect's apprehension
After Celina ISD campuses were placed under "secure" protocols Thursday morning, the Celina Police Department issued an "all clear" announcement at around 11:30 a.m. In a statement, the Celina Police Department announced that a suspect in Fannin County had been apprehended after making threatening remarks on social media.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina's new Law Enforcement Center will be both a community and public safety asset
Celina Police Chief John Cullison will tell you that creating a brand new police headquarters means starting with pretty much a blank canvas. It starts with a few questions from an architecture firm: “What do you like?” “What is the theme of the city of Celina?” “Do you want something that’s a public-private space?” Then, the process begins to comprise discussions, ideas and designs that are then transferred into the thick stack of design papers that currently sit on Cullison’s desk.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite news roundup: Living history, closures and more
Tickets for the 12th annual Mesquite Meander are available now. Attendees can call 972-216-6468 for tickets to a living history tour of Mesquite Cemetery (400 Holley Park Drive).
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Take a trip to McKinney and stare into the eyes of our future painted on silos mural
You can't help but notice those eyes. As you drive or walk up to the silos mural in east McKinney, it's those eyes of the central figure on the mural created by Australian artist Guido van Helten that grab your immediate attention.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina news: Get the latest on the Celina Public Library
The Celina Public Library has a number of activities in store for the fall season. While the summer reading program has come to a close, the library has a variety of events planned for all ages in the coming fall months.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm artist makes impact with murals, creating meaningful work for the town
Steve DeFoe’s murals can be seen all around Little Elm and The Colony, making him a vital part to the community’s culture. Back in 2019, DeFoe had the opportunity to paint the Little Elm city mural and from then on, his artwork took off throughout the community. His artwork can be seen at Lava Cantina at Grandscape in The Colony or signage and murals for local businesses in Little Elm. Most recently, he completed a mural for Tinman Social, Little Elm’s newest gathering place.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Writer’s Group members support, inspire one another through writing practices
A love for writing and a passion for building community inspired two stay-at-home moms to form the Coppell Writer’s Group two years ago, allowing members to share their work and explore new ways to write. The group was formed by Tara Henderson and Amanda Kennedy to keep one another...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen's Parks and Rec applies for grant funding to connect to other cities
Allen’s parks system is on the path to connectivity. In an effort to continue connecting Allen’s trails to Plano and McKinney, Allen’s Parks and Recreation department has applied for multiple grants for further construction of Rowlett Trail.
starlocalmedia.com
North Texas Giving Days kicks off its 14th year, allowing Denton County to support over 270 nonprofits
This is the Communities Foundation of Texas’ 14th North Texas Giving Day, with more than 3,300 nonprofits participating across 20 counties and more than 270 nonprofits participating in Denton County. As the largest community-wide giving event in the nation, Chris McSwain, the director of community engagement for North Texas...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano East offense lights it up again; Panthers outlast Naaman in shootout
MURPHY — Part of head coach Tony Benedetto's plan for rejuvenating the Plano East football program is cultivating an even-keeled mindset. That resolve has already shined through in both outings of the Panthers' 2022 season. On Aug. 26, East mounted a fourth-quarter rally with a 93-yard, go-ahead touchdown drive...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business updates: learn about entertainment options in McKinney
Meals on Wheels Collin County has scheduled I-Spy McKinney for 4-7 p.m. Sept. 17. The scavenger hunt includes experiencing the entertainment options of McKinney. The event ends at Hub 121 where there will be prize giveaways and a performance by the Maylee Thomas Band that participants can enjoy with friends and family.
starlocalmedia.com
Flower Mound celebrates opening of Rheudasil Park with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Flower Mound celebrated the opening of its newest park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 27. Over 300 people showed up to the ribbon-cutting event. The new recreational amenities include new opportunities for residents that they did not have access to before. Chuck Jennings, Flower Mound's parks and recreation director, said he is looking forward to hosting future events and opening up the park pavilion for group rentals.
starlocalmedia.com
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville completes major renovation, offering new dine-in service
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville recently underwent a major renovation and is now open for a full dine-in experience. What originally started as a ghost kitchen has been expanded into its own store with sit-down dining, a bar and a full-service kitchen. Motor City Pizza owner and Detroit native Greg Tierney has been in the restaurant business in Lewisville for close to 25 years and said he’s excited for people to have the ability to sit down and enjoy his Detroit-style pizza right out of the oven.
starlocalmedia.com
Top photos from a back-and-forth battle between Plano East and Naaman Forest
The Plano East football team improved to 2-0 on the season after outlasting Naaman Forest for a 47-40 victory on Friday. Check out the action from this entertaining ballgame.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell artist finds passion using watercolors, creating unpredictable, abstract art
James Helms’ art career started out with black and white ink drawings, slowly making his way from there toward colorful, artistic explorations with painting and watercolor. Helms is a local Coppell artist and has lived in the city for a little over 15 years. Originally from Philadelphia, the artist has explored a wide variety of artistic media, drawing inspiration from different materials in an effort to create a compelling piece of abstract art.
starlocalmedia.com
Teen Time Trips at Coppell Heritage Park
Coppell High School ninth grader Alyssa Gray time travels to the 1960s almost every weekend at Coppell’s Heritage Park. Gray, a student at CHS Ninth Grade Campus, can be found most Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wilson house — the newest building open to visitors at Heritage Park in Old Town. Her parents, Leslie and Adam Gray, drop her off with her portable turntable and record albums from the 60s—the general era represented by the home of the Wilson family, who donated the land for Heritage Park. The house recently opened following the death last year of Pete Wilson, a member of the first graduating class of CHS, where for decades he was theater director. He was also active in Coppell’s community theater and longtime president of the historical society.
starlocalmedia.com
The top photos from the latest chapter in the Mesquite-North Mesquite football rivalry
Meeting for the 53rd time on the football field, Mesquite got the better of longtime rival North Mesquite, 44-32, on Friday night. Check out some of the top photos from the latest installment of the rivalry.
starlocalmedia.com
Check out the action from Lewisville's preseason showdown with Highland Park
The Lewisville football team came up short in a 31-17 ballgame against powerhouse Highland Park on Friday. Here are some of the top photos from this highly anticipated ballgame.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell business updates: applications for City positions, CISD go live
Coppell Chamber of Commerce Accepting Applications for 2023 Board of Directors. For Coppell community members interested in serving on the 2023 Board of Directors, they can nominate or apply to serve on the Coppell Chamber of Commerce website. The Chamber Nominating Committee will review available Board seats and applications, providing candidates for approval by the membership and the current Board of Directors. Applicants must be a member of the Coppell Chamber in good standing. Submissions must be received no later than Sept. 30, 2022.
