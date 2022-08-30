Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Chester County due to possible contamination

Water Boil Advisory in effect for parts of Chester County 00:23

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) – A water warning for some people living in Chester County. There's a boil water advisory in effect right now in the area lined out on a map on American Water Works .



A water main broke in Parkesburg Thursday morning and there are concerns the water could be contaminated.

People living in this area should boil their water for at least one minute, then cool it before using it.

Free bottled water is also available at the Keystone Fire Department.