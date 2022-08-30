Read full article on original website
Related
He's seen Hillary Clinton's emails. Here's why he says Trump's situation doesn't compare
Former CIA lawyer Brian Greer, who saw the contents of Hillary Clinton’s emails while working for the agency, weighs in on how that situation differs from former President Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Apparent assassination attempt on Argentine VP is caught on video
A man has been arrested after attempting to shoot Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina’s vice-president and former president, at point blank range outside her home in Buenos Aires.
A 4-year-old took a loaded gun to his South Texas school. Now his father faces charges, police say
A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his South Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Louisville corrections officer is terminated after mocking the city police department's 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor
A Louisville, Kentucky, corrections officer has been terminated after "disparaging" the Louisville Metro Police Department and referencing the death of Breonna Taylor in a video, the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said in a statement.
1-year-old dies after father intentionally left him in hot car, police say
An Ohio father faces charges in the death of his 1-year-old son after he intentionally left the baby in a hot car, police said.
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
U.K.・
Pilot arrested after threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart and eventually landing in a field, police say
CNN — A worker at an airport who stole a twin-engine plane Saturday morning and threatened to crash it into a Mississippi Walmart was arrested after he eventually landed in a field, police said. In a news conference Saturday, Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka identified the arrested pilot as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Ex-Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
A former Idaho state lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old state legislative intern in 2021.
Black town manager's contract has been terminated weeks after entire police force resigned
The North Carolina town of Kenly voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of its Black town manager who was at the center of an independent investigation.
Republicans call out billionaire over refusal to fund candidate campaigns
As Republicans continue their pursuit to win the Senate majority this fall, GOP leaders are publicly complaining at the fundraising failures of two senate candidates and their billionaire donor, Peter Thiel. CNN anchor John King and the Inside Politics panel discuss how this will effect the election.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Stolen plane 'mostly intact' after crashing into field
According to a source, a man who stole a plane in Tupelo, Mississippi, is in custody. Police say the man after threatened to intentionally crash a small plane into a Walmart. CNN’s Pete Muntean reports.
'Shocking admission': Attorney on Trump's social media reaction to FBI photo
Donald Trump reacted on social media to the FBI photo of ‘top secret’ documents seized from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI raid and sprawled on the floor. Former NSA Attorney Glenn Girstell dissects the former president’s reaction and explains how Trump’s story has changed.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Veteran takes issue with Marines placed in backdrop of Biden's speech
CNN’s Brianna Keilar speaks with veteran Allison Jaslow who says Democrats politicized two Marines by putting the men behind President Biden while he delivered remarks in Pennsylvania.
Missouri prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction of man in prison for over 27 years
Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.
Body camera video shows a Columbus, Ohio, police officer fatally shooting an unarmed 20-year-old Black man in bed
Police in Columbus, Ohio, have released body camera video that shows a police officer serving a felony warrant fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in bed.
EPA staff found City of Jackson, Mississippi, water department had insufficient staffing, leading to gaps in routine and preventative maintenance, report says
During a March 2022 site visit, US Environmental Protection Agency staff found that the City of Jackson, Mississippi, did not have adequate staffing for its water system and that as a result of that, routine and preventative maintenance on parts of the system were not being performed.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1