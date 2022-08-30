ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Charlottesville Welcomes back the Women's 4-Miler!

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Women strong! For 40 years, this race has supported both women and the Charlottesville community. "To be apart of this is emotional actually. It's a big celebration. It's a celebration of our community, it's a celebration of women," co-director of the Women’s 4 Miler, Mark Lorenzoni said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Ivy Creek Foundation hosting Ivy talk focusing on African-American education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting a September talking event that will focus on African-American schools in Albemarle County. The foundation hosts talking events every month about history, conservation, preservation, and natural history. Lorenzo Dickerson will be the speaker and will feature a documentary...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
cbs19news

BRFB kicking off their Hunger Action Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Many Americans today are struggling to put food on the table with the cost of living being at its highest. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is kicking off its Hunger Action Month this September. “Some of our neighbors are really experiencing tough times...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Fry’s Spring Beach Club hosting a women's Triathlon race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On your mark, get set, go!. This weekend, more than 100 women will participate in Charlottesville’s first-ever Triathlon event. This is an all-women's event. The Triathlon event will be held at Fry’s Spring Beach Club Sunday at 7 A.M. The address is 2512...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

The Rise of Brennan Armstrong: From small town Ohio to UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With an undergraduate degree in hand already, Brennan Armstrong's class load is pretty light in his fifth-year at Virginia just as he prefers. "I really, truly do not know what I'd be doing," Armstrong pondered about a life without football, "It could have been the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA women's soccer rolls past JMU in 4th consecutive shutout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA women's soccer pushed past JMU 2-0 thanks to a pair of late game goals. After controlling the first half, Virginia found the back of the net in the early moments of the second half off a penalty kick in the 47th minute. A handball on a cross set up the chance from the penalty spot and Haley Hopkins buried the chance to put the Cavaliers on the board. Just a few minutes later Virginia pulled ahead again as Maya Carter's shot was blocked by an attacker leaving Lia Godfrey open to score off the deflection.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Science
WSET

Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

