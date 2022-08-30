Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA asking the community for help purchasing life-saving equipment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA clinic saves thousands of lives every year. Clinics use life-saving equipment to save lives. The SPCA's life-saving equipment needs replacement, and the SPCA is asking the public for financial assistance in order to replace the equipment. The total cost to replace...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Welcomes back the Women's 4-Miler!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Women strong! For 40 years, this race has supported both women and the Charlottesville community. "To be apart of this is emotional actually. It's a big celebration. It's a celebration of our community, it's a celebration of women," co-director of the Women’s 4 Miler, Mark Lorenzoni said.
cbs19news
Ivy Creek Foundation hosting Ivy talk focusing on African-American education
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting a September talking event that will focus on African-American schools in Albemarle County. The foundation hosts talking events every month about history, conservation, preservation, and natural history. Lorenzo Dickerson will be the speaker and will feature a documentary...
cbs19news
Blue Ridge Cigarette Tax Board still seeing higher numbers of cigarette users
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's been over seven months since the cigarette tax took effect in Albemarle County and surrounding areas. Officials at the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission state that the eight jurisdictions with the cigarette tax have not seen a decrease in users so far. “Monthly collections...
cbs19news
BRFB kicking off their Hunger Action Month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Many Americans today are struggling to put food on the table with the cost of living being at its highest. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is kicking off its Hunger Action Month this September. “Some of our neighbors are really experiencing tough times...
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
cbs19news
Lane closures expected on Route 250 Bypass over Emmet Street and Rugby Ave
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The US Bypass bridge over Emmet Street will have nighttime lane closures. Crews will first have the eastbound right lane closed between Sept. 8 through Sept. 9. Crews will then close the eastbound left lane from Sept. 18 through Sept. 22. Along with the eastbound...
cbs19news
Fry’s Spring Beach Club hosting a women's Triathlon race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On your mark, get set, go!. This weekend, more than 100 women will participate in Charlottesville’s first-ever Triathlon event. This is an all-women's event. The Triathlon event will be held at Fry’s Spring Beach Club Sunday at 7 A.M. The address is 2512...
cbs19news
The Rise of Brennan Armstrong: From small town Ohio to UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With an undergraduate degree in hand already, Brennan Armstrong's class load is pretty light in his fifth-year at Virginia just as he prefers. "I really, truly do not know what I'd be doing," Armstrong pondered about a life without football, "It could have been the...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
cbs19news
UVA women's soccer rolls past JMU in 4th consecutive shutout
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA women's soccer pushed past JMU 2-0 thanks to a pair of late game goals. After controlling the first half, Virginia found the back of the net in the early moments of the second half off a penalty kick in the 47th minute. A handball on a cross set up the chance from the penalty spot and Haley Hopkins buried the chance to put the Cavaliers on the board. Just a few minutes later Virginia pulled ahead again as Maya Carter's shot was blocked by an attacker leaving Lia Godfrey open to score off the deflection.
cbs19news
Virginia State Police investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Route 211, Lee Highway, and Route 626, Rock Mills Road. Police say that a 2020 Subaru...
WSET
Shots fired near Z-Market in Lynchburg: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investing after shots were fired on Tuesday evening. The Lynchburg Police Department said they were called to the 1400 block of Park Avenue near the Z-Market at 8:15 p.m. They said it was reported that two vehicles were possibly shooting at each...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County man arrested for armed robbery of Market Street Cafe on Rio Road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. An Albemarle County man is in custody following an armed robbery at the Mark Street Café on Rio Road on Wednesday. Evin Jose Yanez-Zavala, 22, is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on an armed...
cbs19news
ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
WHSV
“I don’t want another parent to go through what I’ve gone through”: Staunton mom reflects on child’s assault
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A mother in the Valley is opening up about her daughter’s experiences. Jeanette Donald said her 11-year-old is a victim of sexual assault. Around April, her child changed. Not long after, she attempted suicide. It wasn’t until August that she knew why. “I don’t...
cbs19news
Suspect in custody following Charlottesville cafe robbery
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man is in custody after police say he had robbed the Market Street Cafe at around 2:30 P.M. Police were dispatched to 1111 Rio Road East and found that the store clerk had been assaulted during the robbery. The store clerk told police...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
