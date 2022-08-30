CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA women's soccer pushed past JMU 2-0 thanks to a pair of late game goals. After controlling the first half, Virginia found the back of the net in the early moments of the second half off a penalty kick in the 47th minute. A handball on a cross set up the chance from the penalty spot and Haley Hopkins buried the chance to put the Cavaliers on the board. Just a few minutes later Virginia pulled ahead again as Maya Carter's shot was blocked by an attacker leaving Lia Godfrey open to score off the deflection.

