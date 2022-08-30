ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months. The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year. After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials. With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
Here's When and Where to See Fall's Most Stunning Foliage This Year

Fall will begin on September 22, and with its arrival, there will be the annual changing colors of the leaves. To make sure you can see the best of what the fall foliage has to offer, SmokyMountains.com has created a very detailed map for 2022 of where and when you'll be able to see the most of the season's most beautiful scenery.
When Did Cakes Become So Sexy?

In a world where cakes are molded into the facsimile of a Chinese takeout box bursting with chow mein or perhaps a realistic rendition of a bowling ball, it’s soothing when cakes are simply cakes. And yet, the uber-cloying, frosted rose-bedecked versions aren’t quite the order of the day either.
Newest NASA Images Show the Phantom Galaxy in Stunning Detail

Somewhere in a galaxy far, far away, NASA has been busy taking snapshots of, well, galaxies that are far, far away. So, queue up the Interstellar theme and feast your eyes on the latest celestial delights courtesy of the Hubble and James Webb telescopes. The latest pictures are of the...
Why You Should Be Paying Attention to American Single Malt Whiskey

There are whiskeys across the world that bear labels and flavors distinctive to their region. In the U.S., bourbon instantly comes to mind. It, however, is not the only uniquely American whiskey on shelves. If you have been sleeping on American single malt (ASM) whiskey, this is the year to...
