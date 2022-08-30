'Inexcusable & Hurtful': Cincinnati Police Officer Fired After Dashcam Captured Her Using N-Word While On Duty

Cincinnati Police Dept

A Cincinnati police officer has been terminated after spewing racial slurs while on duty in a shocking rant captured on dashcam and bodycam, Radar has learned .

An internal investigative report noted that Rose Valentino 's tirade on April 5 happened after she pulled into the driveway of the station and got stuck behind a line of cars to pick up students from Western Hills University High School.

Cincinnati Police Dept

Drivers still did not move after Valentino turned on her siren and lights, RadarOnline.com has discovered. She then got frustrated and told them to move before a Black student walked by and flipped her off, authorities said.

"I f------ hate them," Valentino could be heard saying. "I hate this f------ world. F------ hate it," she later said. "F------ n------. I f------ hate them."

Valentino defended herself in the internal investigative report, noting she had been on the force for 14 years while explaining the intensity of her work got the best of her.

Per the report, Valentino believed she had been desensitized by music and hearing people talk on the street, which led her to make the slip.

She admitted to being annoyed by traffic that day as well as people not taking her seriously.

Valentino denied having "any racial biases that have affected her work."

Cincinnati Police Dept

As a result of her behavior that day, Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge recommended that Valentino be fired.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that recommendation was approved on Monday following her suspension.

"Officer Valentino's agitated demeanor and the statement she made while on duty is not only inexcusable and incredibly hurtful, but it damages the public's trust we have worked so hard to build over the past 20 years," said Theetge.

Cincinnati Police Dept

Theetge said Valentino's "clear loss of her emotions and ready use of the racial slur" has tarnished her ability to work with others due to the hurt she has caused.

She firmly concluded, "I want to be clear; this type of hateful speech will not be tolerated by anyone who works for the Cincinnati Police Department, sworn or civilian."