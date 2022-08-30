A Springfield man charged with multiple felonies in Adams County is seeking to represent himself in court again. 35 year old Bradley S. Yohn filed a motion on August 24th once again to represent himself in his case. According to Muddy River News, a status hearing was held on the motion in Adams County Court, and Judge Roger Thomson has set a hearing for the motion on September 7th. A trial is scheduled to begin in the case on November 7th.

ADAMS COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO