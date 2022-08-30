Read full article on original website
Bluffs Listed As IL EPA Low-Interest Loan Recipient For New Water Tower, Infrastructure Upgrades
The Village of Bluffs was recently listed as a recipient of an Illinois EPA water infrastructure loan. The low-interest loans fund wastewater, storm water and drinking water projects around the state. Bluffs is receiving $1,435,970 with a Principal Forgiveness of $400,000 to replace its existing water tower. The village plans...
Sangamon Co. Board Seeks to Intervene in ICC Permit for Heartland Greenway, To Consider Moratorium on CO2 Pipelines
The Sangamon County Board is expected to consider adopting a moratorium on carbon dioxide pipelines through the county after local pushback against the Heartland Greenway project. WMAY reported yesterday morning that Sangamon County has filed a motion to intervene in the Illinois Commerce Commission permitting process for the proposed CO2...
Yohn Files Motion Again to Dismiss Second Public Defender
A Springfield man charged with multiple felonies in Adams County is seeking to represent himself in court again. 35 year old Bradley S. Yohn filed a motion on August 24th once again to represent himself in his case. According to Muddy River News, a status hearing was held on the motion in Adams County Court, and Judge Roger Thomson has set a hearing for the motion on September 7th. A trial is scheduled to begin in the case on November 7th.
Robinson Resigns From New Directions
Morgan County’s beleaguered homeless shelter is now looking for a new executive director. The New Directions Warming & Cooling Center Board of Directors announced today in a press release that Sarah Robinson has resigned as Executive Director effective September 30th. Robinson has been in the position for the past 4 years.
Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries
A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
Lake Pointe Grill To Close In September
A Springfield restaurant has announced that it will close its doors for good next month. Lake Pointe Grill has operated for 15 years. The restaurant on Toronto Road says its final day of business will be September 24th. A statement posted to Facebook did not offer any additional explanation for...
August Weather
Rain was down, and temperatures about normal last month. Total rainfall for August was just over 2 and a half inches. From that total, an inch and a half came in the final two days. Normal rainfall for August is just under 3 and a half inches. It’s about 9...
Routt Students Awarded Over $46,000 in Scholarships for New School Year
A new record number of Routt Catholic High School Students were awarded scholarships through the Routt Education Foundation. Fifty-six students at Routt Catholic High School were awarded nearly $47,000 in scholarships for the current school year at Routt. Colleen Doyle, Director of Development for Routt says there is a wide...
Man fatally hit by car on Route 29 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Allmon identified the victim as Gordon...
Jacksonville Man Found Dead In Sangamon County
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says a Jacksonville man was found deceased just off Interstate 55 yesterday morning. Allmon says a 42 year old man was found dead in a vehicle near the Lost Bridge Trail, just off of I-55 between Springfield and Rochester at 8:45 yesterday morning. An autopsy...
Jacksonville man found dead in vehicle
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Jacksonville was found dead in his car Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the 42-year-old man was found near the Lost Bridge Trail near Interstate 55. Allmon pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. The coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday. The incident is […]
JPD Investigating Monday Evening Vehicle Theft
Jacksonville Police are seeking information from the public after a vehicle was stolen from a residence last night. Police received a call of a vehicle theft in progress in the 700 block of East Beecher Avenue at twenty minutes after eight last night. The caller reported to dispatch that their red Nissan Altima sedan had just left the driveway with an unknown person in it.
Springfield man sentenced for counterfeiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Springfield man was sentenced for credit card fraud. 31-year-old Calvin Christian III was sentenced Thursday for two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Christian received hardware to recode cards with magnetic strips. He then bought stolen credit card information over the internet to make fraudulent credit cards. Federal […]
Jacksonville glassworks shop closes suddenly after 70 years
Voelkel Glass Service closed for good at noon Wednesday, announcing its closure on Facebook the same morning. How many points did Calla Graham from Moline win in Girls' 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 19?. 15:00. 14:51. How many Metamora junior tennis players are ranked in Boys'...
Springfield schools on lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police ordered three schools on soft lockdown after a person in the area was spotted with a gun. According to a release, Springfield Police were called around 10 a.m. about reports of a person walking with a firearm near the corner of New and Cook Streets. Trinity Lutheran School, Springfield […]
Cass Co. Man Runs Off After Pike Co. Court Appearance, Found Blocks Away Hiding Under a Porch
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies had to re-capture a man who got loose from custody on Tuesday after he was being transferred between the Pike County Jail and the Courthouse. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says in a press release that on Tuesday morning, 51 year old Christopher A. Africh of Beardstown was ordered in custody in lieu of $6,000 bond during a court appearance at the Pike County Courthouse in Pittsfield.
Friday Sports
Illinois College opened its football season on the road last night and won. The Blueboys dropped Lakeland College in Wisconsin 38-20. Calhoun edged Mendon Unity 17-16 on a field goal with about 7 minutes left in the game. In volleyball last night, Routt defeated Auburn 25-20, 25-20, Illini West downed...
Rural Roodhouse Man Found Unfit For Trial in Home Invasion from June
A rural Roodhouse man who broke into a home east of Roodhouse armed with a buck knife in late June has been found unfit to stand trial. 30 year old John J. Scheferkort is currently awaiting transport into the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found unfit to stand trial in Greene County last week.
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
