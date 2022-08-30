Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Bruno from ‘Encanto’ Meet and Greet to Debut at Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure
We’re nearing the September 6 debut of Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, and some pieces of the sold-out event have begun to emerge. A few of the backdrops for the villain sightings on the treat trails are now up, and now we found this one for Bruno from “Encanto”!
New Lock, Shock, and Barrel Straw Clip and Candy Glow Cube at Disneyland Resort
In addition to new popcorn buckets, Disneyland also has a candy-shaped glow cube and a Lock, Shock, and Barrel straw clip. Candy Glow Cube – $6.19...
REVIEW: Classic Pumpkin Pie From Plaza Inn at Disneyland
Fall is in the air… well kind of. It's still blazing hot in Anaheim, but pumpkin pie scents are filling the air at Disneyland Resort. So let's take a trip to Plaza Inn for a taste of the classic mini pumpkin pie!. Pumpkin Pie – $6.99.
‘Disney Dreams of Christmas’ Replacing Illuminations, Food Festival Booths Coming to Fantasyland, and More Announced for Christmas Season 2022 at Disneyland Paris
Disneyland Paris has announced the full lineup of their Christmas 2022 season offerings:. A Dazzling Christmas, and an Unparalleled Atmosphere!. As soon as they enter Disneyland Park, Guests will be entranced by the majestic glittering tree that stands 24 meters high! With Christmas music, garlands and snowflakes flying in the air… an enchanting atmosphere will envelop the area surrounding Main Street, U.S.A. And at nightfall, there will be even more magic in the air at Disneyland Park…
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 9/3/22 (Florida Blue Medicare Lounge, Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Peter Pan’s Flight Ear Headband, Full Plume et Palette Store Reopens, & More)￼
Greetings people of EPCOT, Epcoters, Epcotians, citizens of EPCOT! We are here today on the hunt for all new things we can find. The Florida Blue Medicare lounge is opening today and we plan on checking it out. Let's get started!
New Mickey Mummy Glow-in-the-Dark Popcorn Bucket and Halloween Popcorn Bucket at Disneyland Resort
A new Halloween standard popcorn bucket has debuted alongside the Mickey mummy glow-in-the-dark popcorn bucket at Disneyland. The Mickey mummy popcorn bucket has been available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort before, but it didn't...
BREAKING: Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge Coming As Part of Disneyland Tomorrowland Overhaul
Today, it was shared that Disney Vacation Club is now developing its first Member Lounge at Disneyland Resort in California. Called “Disney Vacation Club Star View Station” and anticipated to open in the first half of 2023, the new lounge will be located in the heart of Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, in the space on the second floor of the Star Wars: Launch Bay building. The sleekly designed “space” will be home to a dedicated Disney Vacation Club Member Services team, as well as plenty of casual seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, device-charging stations and more.
Hot Topic Releases Halloween Horror Nights Collection
Hot Topic has released a new collection of Halloween Horror Nights-themed apparel featuring classic Universal Monsters and characters from the lore of the storied event. Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Characters Lace-Up Bodycon Dress – $35.92.
REVIEW: The Harvest Festival Series Featuring Fall Flavors Debuts for September at Salt & Straw in Disney Springs
Gideon's Bakehouse isn't the only Disney Springs restaurant with monthly exclusives. Salt & Straw has limited edition flavors each month, and September is The Harvest Festival Series. A single scoop at Salt & Straw is $6.95. Beecher's Flagship Cheese w/ Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls. Apple pie filling...
PHOTOS: Plume et Palette Store Reopens in Full, New Lavender French Minnie Magnet, Apron, and Tablecloth Available at EPCOT
Back in July 2021, we caught half of Plume et Palette in EPCOT's France Pavilion half closed. The entire French gift shop is now open again!. There haven't been any changes to the outside of the store. Other than the new Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary merchandise among other...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Halloween Screams Fireworks Show Returns to Disneyland
Halloween fireworks are back for the season at Disneyland Park! Halloween Screams takes place nightly above Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring friends from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Note that the show only includes fireworks on weekends and other select nights. The projection and fireworks show begins with Zero from...
Oogie Boogie Tumbler Arrives for Halloween 2022 at Disneyland
The calendar has turned to September, and Halloween festivities are in full swing at Disney Parks. In the spirit of the season, check out this Oogie Boogie tumbler at Disneyland!. Oogie Boogie Tumbler — $27.99. Oogie...
Dante from ‘Coco’ Straw Clip Now Available at Disney California Adventure
It's time to collect all our Halloween souvenirs at Disneyland. In addition to new popcorn buckets, Disneyland also has this new Dante straw clip, inspired by the silly alebrije from Pixar's "Coco"!. Dante Straw Clip — $7.99. This straw clip can be purchased for $7.99...
REVIEW: Spicy Firefly Chips Disappoint for Halloween Time at Disneyland
We’ve made it our mission to try all the new snacks showing up around Disneyland for Halloween Time, and now we move to these Spicy Firefly Chips from Refreshment Corner in Disneyland Park!. Spicy Firefly Chips — $5.79. These spice firefly chips are $5.79 and consist of spicy...
The Disneyland Resort 2023 Calendar is Now Available
Even though September has hardly begun, it's never too early to plan for the future. Luckily, the Disneyland Resort has you covered with a new 2023 calendar!. Disneyland Resort 2023 Calendar – $19.99. Mickey Mouse...
Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
REVIEW: Pumpkin Spice Churro with Brown Butter Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce for Halloween Time at Disneyland
Pumpkin spice season is back and we couldn’t be more excited! And in celebration, Tomorrowland churro cart is now home to a new pumpkin spice churro we just had to try. with brown butter cream cheese dipping sauce for $1.50. This Churro had very little pumpkin spice flavor. We...
REVIEW: NEW Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cookie and French Toast Nitro Cold Brew From Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs
It's a new month which means new treats at Gideon's Bakehouse in Disney Springs. This month's limited edition cookie is the Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cookie. We also tried the limited time French Toast Nitro Cold Brew. Every month, Gideon's has a new souvenir menu. It features...
‘Andor’ Star Wars Merchandise Debuts at Disneyland
"Andor" is coming to Disney+ on September 21, and we found some new 'Andor' merchandise today at Disneyland!. "Andor" Tumbler — $24.99. This metal tumbler features "Andor" on one side along with...
REVIEW: Dead Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights 31
For Halloween Horror Nights 31, the Red Coconut Club at CityWalk has undergone a terrifying transformation into the Dead Coconut Club featuring the Universal Monsters. Guests entering are greeted by a faux Frankenstein’s Monster. The story is you’re visiting a club to hear the Bride perform. Interior. The...
