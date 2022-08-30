ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

New Lock, Shock, and Barrel Straw Clip and Candy Glow Cube at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s time to collect all our Halloween souvenirs at Disneyland. In addition to new popcorn buckets, Disneyland also has a candy-shaped glow cube and a Lock, Shock, and Barrel straw clip. Candy Glow Cube – $6.19...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Classic Pumpkin Pie From Plaza Inn at Disneyland

Fall is in the air… well kind of. It’s still blazing hot in Anaheim, but pumpkin pie scents are filling the air at Disneyland Resort. So let’s take a trip to Plaza Inn for a taste of the classic mini pumpkin pie!. Pumpkin Pie – $6.99.
ANAHEIM, CA
WDW News Today

‘Disney Dreams of Christmas’ Replacing Illuminations, Food Festival Booths Coming to Fantasyland, and More Announced for Christmas Season 2022 at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has announced the full lineup of their Christmas 2022 season offerings:. A Dazzling Christmas, and an Unparalleled Atmosphere!. As soon as they enter Disneyland Park, Guests will be entranced by the majestic glittering tree that stands 24 meters high! With Christmas music, garlands and snowflakes flying in the air… an enchanting atmosphere will envelop the area surrounding Main Street, U.S.A. And at nightfall, there will be even more magic in the air at Disneyland Park…
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT 9/3/22 (Florida Blue Medicare Lounge, Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Peter Pan’s Flight Ear Headband, Full Plume et Palette Store Reopens, & More)￼

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Greetings people of EPCOT, Epcoters, Epcotians, citizens of EPCOT! We are here today on the hunt for all new things we can find. The Florida Blue Medicare lounge is opening today and we plan on checking it out. Let’s get started!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge Coming As Part of Disneyland Tomorrowland Overhaul

Today, it was shared that Disney Vacation Club is now developing its first Member Lounge at Disneyland Resort in California. Called “Disney Vacation Club Star View Station” and anticipated to open in the first half of 2023, the new lounge will be located in the heart of Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, in the space on the second floor of the Star Wars: Launch Bay building. The sleekly designed “space” will be home to a dedicated Disney Vacation Club Member Services team, as well as plenty of casual seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, device-charging stations and more.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Hot Topic Releases Halloween Horror Nights Collection

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hot Topic has released a new collection of Halloween Horror Nights-themed apparel featuring classic Universal Monsters and characters from the lore of the storied event. Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Characters Lace-Up Bodycon Dress – $35.92.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Halloween Screams Fireworks Show Returns to Disneyland

Halloween fireworks are back for the season at Disneyland Park! Halloween Screams takes place nightly above Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring friends from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Note that the show only includes fireworks on weekends and other select nights. The projection and fireworks show begins with Zero from...
FESTIVAL
WDW News Today

Oogie Boogie Tumbler Arrives for Halloween 2022 at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The calendar has turned to September, and Halloween festivities are in full swing at Disney Parks. In the spirit of the season, check out this Oogie Boogie tumbler at Disneyland!. Oogie Boogie Tumbler — $27.99. Oogie...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Spicy Firefly Chips Disappoint for Halloween Time at Disneyland

We’ve made it our mission to try all the new snacks showing up around Disneyland for Halloween Time, and now we move to these Spicy Firefly Chips from Refreshment Corner in Disneyland Park!. Spicy Firefly Chips — $5.79. These spice firefly chips are $5.79 and consist of spicy...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

The Disneyland Resort 2023 Calendar is Now Available

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even though September has hardly begun, it’s never too early to plan for the future. Luckily, the Disneyland Resort has you covered with a new 2023 calendar!. Disneyland Resort 2023 Calendar – $19.99. Mickey Mouse...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Light-Up Graveyard Ghosts Haunted Mansion Statues Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Two new light-up Haunted Mansion statues have arrived in Disneyland Resort. We found these statues at Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Park. Not only can you bring home the ghoulish glow, but these statues also sing “Grim Grinning Ghosts.”. ‘Singing Busts’ Haunted Mansion Statue — $125...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Andor’ Star Wars Merchandise Debuts at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. “Andor” is coming to Disney+ on September 21, and we found some new ‘Andor’ merchandise today at Disneyland!. “Andor” Tumbler — $24.99. This metal tumbler features “Andor” on one side along with...
TRAVEL

