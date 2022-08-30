Today, it was shared that Disney Vacation Club is now developing its first Member Lounge at Disneyland Resort in California. Called “Disney Vacation Club Star View Station” and anticipated to open in the first half of 2023, the new lounge will be located in the heart of Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park, in the space on the second floor of the Star Wars: Launch Bay building. The sleekly designed “space” will be home to a dedicated Disney Vacation Club Member Services team, as well as plenty of casual seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, device-charging stations and more.

