ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DVM 360

Honoring a lifetime of feline advocacy

Dr Jennifer Conrad explains what winning this award means to her, and her work. Jennifer Conrad, the 2022 Veterinary HeroesTM winner for Feline Medicine, sponsored by Zoetis, discusses why she considered winning this award an honor, during an interview with dvm360® at the program's awards gala, part of the Fetch dvm360® Conference in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy